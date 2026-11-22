Brielle Biermann is officially a married woman, but two members of her family were noticeably absent from the celebration.

The “Don’t Be Tardy” alum married professional baseball player Billy Seidl in Florida on Saturday, Nov. 21, with her mother, Kim Zolciak, among those celebrating the couple’s big day.

However, Brielle’s adoptive father, Kroy Biermann, and younger brother Kroy “KJ” Biermann Jr. did not attend the ceremony, according to TMZ.

Their absence comes as the family continues to navigate a difficult period, making an otherwise happy occasion a complicated milestone for the Biermanns.

Kroy Biermann and KJ Miss Brielle’s Wedding

Brielle, 29, and Seidl exchanged vows in Florida during a ceremony held around 5 p.m., TMZ reported.

While the newlyweds celebrated their marriage, Kroy and KJ were not among the guests. Brielle’s younger siblings Kaia and Kane, who are twins, also reportedly missed the wedding.

The absences are particularly noteworthy given the family’s history.

Kroy adopted Brielle and her younger sister, Ariana Biermann, in 2013 after marrying Kim. For years, viewers watched the family grow up together on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and the family’s spinoff, “Don’t Be Tardy.”

But Kim and Kroy’s relationship has changed considerably since their separation in 2023. The former couple’s divorce has remained unresolved, and their family has faced a series of personal challenges in the years since.

Kroy’s relationship with Brielle has also reportedly become strained.

Neither Brielle nor Kroy has publicly explained his absence from Saturday’s ceremony, and the reason KJ did not attend has not been confirmed.

Kim Zolciak Celebrates Her Daughter’s Marriage

Despite the missing family members, Kim made it clear that she was thrilled to see her eldest daughter begin a new chapter.

Following the ceremony, Brielle shared a wedding video on Instagram and introduced herself with a new name: “Mrs. Seidl.”

Kim responded with an emotional message celebrating the newlyweds and reflecting on what the moment meant to her as a mother.

“There are no words to describe how beautiful you are & how incredible Billy is.. A match made in Heaven,” she wrote.

Addressing Brielle directly, Kim continued, “Brielle: my first born.. You changed my life forever. I loved you first but I love that you found Billy who is going to love you forever.”

The wedding marks another major milestone in a relationship that first became public in 2023.

Seidl proposed in February 2024, and Brielle announced their engagement with a series of photos from the romantic moment.

“Forever with you,” she wrote at the time.

Now, nearly three years after they began dating, the couple has officially tied the knot.

And although not everyone in Brielle’s family was there to witness the occasion, Kim’s message made one thing clear: She couldn’t be happier for her daughter and new son-in-law.