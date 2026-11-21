After more than a decade in the RHONJ spotlight, Teresa Giudice knows a thing or two about how reality television gets made.

Fans have spent years debating how much of RHONJ happens organically versus what gets set up for the cameras. Now, the longtime Bravo star is pulling back the curtain on how those moments actually come together behind the scenes. Her candid take gives viewers a whole new perspective on the drama they watch play out on screen.

Some of Teresa Giudice’s Most Memorable Moments Were Staged She Claims

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Entertainment Weekly shared excerpts from Teresa Giudice’s new memoir, titled Queen of New Jersey. In the book, she shared some of the most memorable moments that she claims were staged for Bravo’s cameras.

One of the most memorable moments occurred during Season 1 of the then-newbie reality television series. Giudice wrote that she “really grabbed the attention of viewers—and the eager sales team—when I sauntered into a furniture store with plans to fill every room of my big, empty mansion.”

In an unforgettable moment, Giudice paid for everything, in cash. She penned, “And when I pulled out a giant wad of cash to pay for it all? Yeah, that turned a few heads.”

She added, “If only it were actually my reality. Over $100K in cash? Are you kidding me? Yeah, that wasn’t my idea. That moment was just the first in a long line of things that would have me looking back and saying, ‘Did I really just do that?’”

Giudice also spoke about a memorable bathtub scene with ex-husband Joe Giudice, filmed in Upstate New York. “I’d like to say this is a moment I look back on and laugh about, but all I can really do is cringe,” Giudice wrote.

“Seriously, I would have never filmed that scene had I thought about it for more than two seconds. Do you think I really went to producers and said, ‘Hey, Joe and I are about to have some sexy time in the jacuzzi. Why don’t you send in a film crew?’ Um, no. Never!” she added.

Teresa Giudice Shared Other Unforgettable RHONJ Moments That She Says Were Just For Show

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In another instance, former RHONJ castmates Margaret Josephs was on the other end of a brutal hair pull from Danielle Staub. The infamous moment occurred during Season 10.

Josephs recently discussed the episode on the podcast “Legally Goff,” saying it was a traumatic experience.

In her book, Giudice wrote that the altercation “just offer themselves up for a few minutes of good TV. You want the truth? There it is. I told Danielle to pull Margaret’s hair because I knew it would make good TV. That’s it. That’s why I did it.”

In 2020, as reported by PEOPLE Magazine, Giudice apologized to Josephs during the series’ Season 10 reunion.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” Giudice exclaimed. “I love you, you’ve been there for me. You were there when my mom passed away, with the wreath, and I would never do anything to hurt you.”

“I’m not perfect,” she continued. “I just got caught up in the moment, and I made a mistake. I don’t know what I was doing and I didn’t talk her into it. Margaret, I do love her and I made a bad judgement call and I own it. I’m so sorry.”

RHONJ Season 15 debuts Tuesday, January 19, 2027 on Bravo.