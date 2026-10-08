‘RHONY’ Jessel Taank Earns BravBros Praise for Connecting With New Cast

Jessel Taank may be finding a new rhythm on “The Real Housewives of New York City,” and the BravBros are taking notice.

During their podcast recap of Season 16, Episode 5, hosts Steel Russell and his co-host discussed how Taank appeared increasingly comfortable around the show’s newer cast members.

The hosts highlighted her interactions with Erica, Carole Radziwill and the other women during the group’s trip to Moskito Island.

Although they acknowledged some lingering disagreements, they appreciated Taank’s willingness to move past uncomfortable moments and participate in the group’s lighter conversations.

For the BravBros, her evolving relationships offered an encouraging sign that the series could develop a fresh dynamic.

BravBros Notice Jessel Taank’s Growing Connections

The episode followed the Housewives as they arrived on Moskito Island for a luxurious group getaway.

During their recap, Russell and his co-host praised the setting and expressed enthusiasm about watching the women explore their surroundings.

They also noticed a change in Taank’s interactions with the group.

One host suggested that Taank’s ability to recover quickly from disagreements could become an advantage as the season progresses.

He observed that she sometimes becomes irritated during conversations but appears willing to move forward rather than remain focused on the disagreement.

That quality stood out during her interactions with the newer Housewives.

The hosts pointed to Taank’s developing rapport with Erica and Radziwill as examples of her growing comfort within the group.

One host suggested that spending more time with these women could help Taank establish a different role from the one she occupied during earlier seasons.

He also appreciated her sense of humor during the trip.

After a disagreement involving comments about Erin Lichy’s home, Taank attempted to clarify her wording rather than abandon the conversation.

The BravBros found her response entertaining and viewed it as an example of the playful exchanges they hoped to see more often.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 12: (L-R) Ubah Hassan, Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, Brynn Whitfield, Jessel Taank and Jenna Lyons attend Bravo’s “The Real Housewives Of New York City” Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Jessel’s Conversation With Carole Radziwill Shows Another Side

The hosts also discussed a conversation between Taank and Radziwill about Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and the television series “Love Story.”

Taank attempted to clarify an earlier disagreement about Bessette-Kennedy’s fashion influence.

According to the BravBros, the discussion offered an opportunity for the women to better understand each other’s perspectives.

The conversation became more personal when Taank began discussing her father’s death.

One host noted that Taank rarely shares deeply personal experiences on the show and expressed interest in hearing more about her life.

He viewed her willingness to discuss grief as a potentially meaningful development in her relationship with Radziwill.

However, the conversation shifted when Radziwill became distracted by something she initially thought was a drone.

Despite the interruption, the hosts appreciated seeing Taank attempt a more vulnerable conversation.

Their broader discussion emphasized the importance of allowing the cast’s personalities and relationships to develop naturally.

The BravBros also praised newcomers Haley and Daisy for bringing fresh energy to the season.

While the hosts remained uncertain about some existing tensions, they expressed optimism about the potential of the newer cast.

Taank’s willingness to connect with different women stood out as one encouraging development.

For the BravBros, those evolving friendships could help “RHONY” establish its own identity as Season 16 continues.