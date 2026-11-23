Kathy Hilton opened up about Leah Remini joining the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” – and she admitted that the actress surprised her from the jump.

Speaking with People magazine in November 2026, RHOBH friend Hilton revealed that both Remini and fellow Season 16 newcomer Tracy Tutor were both extremely comfortable during filming.

“It was the first night that Leah was there [for filming], and I went to shake her hand and say, ‘Hi, how are you? I have heard so many nice things about you,’” Hilton recalled to the outlet. “And she said, ‘Get out of here. Come here. Give me a hug.’ And then she said, ‘Can I get you a drink?’ And I’m thinking, ‘Wait, you’ve been here for two minutes.’”

“She made herself completely at home,” the Bravo TV personality said of the former “King of Queens” star. “And I think she’s a wonderful girl.”

“I have to tell you, I was really shocked by the way the new girls came in. [They’re] very comfortable [in the group],” Hilton added.

Sutton Stracke Is Obsessed With Leah Remini

Hilton isn’t the only one impressed with Remini. In September, Sutton Stracke shared her thoughts on the addition of the actress to the cast, telling Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea, “I am obsessed with her.”

“I think she’s phenomenal. I really like her a lot,” Stracke added of Remini. “Kyle [Richards] bought her on. And it’s so great. She’s an actress, but she’s so real. She’s really real, she’s so laid back and cool, and I have just really enjoyed getting to know her.”

Remini also posted to her Instagram page to share a look at her new friendship with Stracke. The actress posted a photo of Stracke with a small bandage emoji above her lip as they posed together along with Richards during filming.

“Not even a week in and Sutton has stitches,” Remini captioned the photo.

“You really have a strong right hook! You had me in stitches!!!;),” Stracke responded in the comment section.

Leah Remini was a Real Housewives Superfan Before Joining the RHOBH Cast

Bravo Cast members from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” pose together in an official Season 15 promotional image.

Remini is not one of those Housewives who didn’t know what she was getting into when she joined the Bravo reality show. She previously starred in a reality show titled “Leah Remini: It’s All Relative,” which featured her family.

Remini also told “The Today Show” that she was a huge fan of “Real Housewives shows from “any state” as well as other Bravo TV shows.

“What I like about reality shows is that it takes me away,” she shared. “It’s like a mind vacation. … When I watch reality shows, it’s almost as if my mind is suspended and is literally frozen. It’s mind-numbing.”

In addition to Remini, Hilton, Stracke, Richards and Tutor, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 16 cast includes Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Bozoma Saint John and Rachel Zoe.