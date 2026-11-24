Rachel Fuda captured a video of a moment between her two sons—and it was too sweet not to share. On Nov. 23, the former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star posted an Instagram video that showed her eldest son, Jaiden, holding her youngest child, Lorenzo, and sweetly snuggling him as the Fleetwood Mac song “Landslide” played in the background.

“The 18-year age gap I was worried about,” Fuda, 35, captioned the clip. “Watching them together melts my heart in a way I never thought possible #brothers #momlife #siblings.”

Jaiden, 18, is Fuda’s teen son from her husband John’s prior relationship. She adopted Jaiden in 2022 after caring for him since he was a little boy, according to People magazine. Youngest son Lorenzo Antonio was born in February 2025. The couple also share daughters Gianella Jolie, 6, and Giuliana Rose, 4.

Rachel Fuda Loved Jaiden From the Start

Jaiden was just three years old when Rachel Fuda started dating John. She told People magazine that her bond with the little boy was immediate.

“I felt my maternal instincts and it was very natural,” she shared in 2023. “I always say that I fell in love with Jaiden before I fell in love with John.”

“Being a bonus mom wound up being something amazing for me,” she said. “Jaiden gave me so much meaning to my life and taught me so much about myself at such a young age that it really had such a big part in shaping me to be the woman and the mother that I am today.”

In early 2026, Fuda shared photos from baby Lorenzo’s baptism and revealed that Jaiden was chosen as her son’s godfather.

“Choosing his godfather was never a question without a second thought, it was always you, Jaiden,” she wrote. “Watching my first son stand as a spiritual guide for my youngest is one of the most meaningful moments of my life. The bond you share is already so special, and knowing you’ll help lead him closer to Jesus makes my heart so full. 🤍✝️ God bless you always.”

Rachel Fuda and Her Family Will Not Appear in RHONJ Season 15 at All

Bravo Rachel Fuda.

RHONJ fans will not see Fuda’s adorable family on the upcoming season of the show. During a recent “Ask Me a Question” on her Instagram story, Fuda revealed that not only is she not on the cast for Season 15, but she was not allowed to attend events that were being filmed for the show.

“They banned anyone who was on the show the previous season from attending events that were filmed for Season 15,” she shared, per Reality Blurb.

The Fudas also recently purchased a home in Florida, so they will not be living in New Jersey full time anymore.

The 15th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will feature returning stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania and five newcomers: Xio Cammarota, Juliette Collazo, Natia Rufolo, Deeba Patel, Malvina Blloshmi and “friend” of the cast Vanessa Barrera.