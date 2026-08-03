Alicia Carmody Breaks Silence on Liz McGraw’s RHORI Exit

Liz McGraw shocked “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” fans when she announced last month that she would not return for Season 2. Now, one of her original castmates is sharing her thoughts on the departure.

Alicia Carmody, who starred alongside Liz during the Bravo show’s inaugural season, is speaking publicly about her exit for the first time. While promoting a new partnership with Ziploc, Alicia made it clear she supports her former castmate’s decision and isn’t ruling out the possibility of a future return.

Alicia Carmody Says She ‘Fully Support[s]’ Liz McGraw’s Decision

Alicia told Us Weekly that she understands why Liz chose to step away from RHORI after just one season.

“I fully support her in her decision,” Alicia said. “I think that she had to do what was best for her.”

The reality star also expressed hope that fans haven’t seen the last of Liz on Bravo. Even Andy Cohen shared similar sentiments.

“The door is always open.” Cohen said.

Although Alicia admitted she and Liz aren’t especially close off camera, she still considers her a friend.

“I don’t think she’s like a friend that I talk to every day. But like, I’m a friend from a distance,” she explained. “I’ll always like to be excited to see her, you know, stuff like that. But we don’t talk every day on the phone.”

Alicia also said she believes Liz’s upcoming departure may have influenced how she acted during the RHORI reunion.

“She was just very distant, probably because she knew she wasn’t gonna come back,” Alicia said. “And so maybe I feel like I’m just giving her space.”

Despite not speaking often since filming wrapped, Alicia said everything remains “good” between them.

Alicia Reflects on Losing One of the Show’s Original Cast Members

Liz’s exit carries extra weight because she and Alicia helped launch “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” together alongside Rosie DiMare, Ashley Iaconetti, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Kelsey Swanson and Jo-Ellen Tiberi. “Real Housewife of New Jersey” star, Dolores Catania, was a “friend-of” for the first season.

Alicia admitted it’s difficult watching one of the original Housewives step away after the series’ debut season.

“It’s hard,” she reflected. “We were the OGs together. We started it together.”

Last month, Liz announced on Instagram that she had decided not to return for Season 2, explaining that she wanted to focus on her family, work and personal passions.

“I’m full of gratitude for the amazing opportunity to appear on this show,” Liz wrote. “As filming for Season 2 begins, I have made the decision to take a step back and focus on my family, my work and my passions. The RHORI cast is an amazing group of women who have created something special.”

She also told fans she plans to cheer on her former castmates from afar.

“For now, I look forward to enjoying this little corner of the world from the other side of the camera.”

Andy Cohen responded to Liz’s announcement with a message that echoed Alicia’s comments.

“The door is always open,” he wrote. “Just sayin’!”

While Liz won’t be part of RHORI Season 2, Alicia’s latest comments make it clear there’s no bad blood between the former castmates, and both she and Andy believe the possibility of a Bravo return remains very much alive.