American Bravo fans looking for their next Real Housewives binge are in luck. “The Real Housewives of London” season 2 officially arrived on Peacock on November 23.

All six original Housewives return for the sophomore season, which picks up following an off-camera dinner that fractured the group. Shifting alliances, personal revelations, business troubles and an eventful vacation to Antigua are all on the agenda as the women attempt to repair their friendships.

Fans won’t have to wait for weekly episodes to find out how the drama unfolds, either.

Where to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of London’ Season 2

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According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Peacock has made the entire second season available to stream. The season includes 12 episodes: 10 regular episodes and a two-part reunion.

Viewers who haven’t caught up with the international franchise can also stream the complete first season on Peacock, which features another 12 episodes, including its two-part reunion.

The second season takes viewers inside London’s social scene, with the women attending charity galas, Fashion Week events and Lunar New Year celebrations while dealing with the fallout from their fractured friendships.

“As the women navigate broken friendships, family revelations, career milestones, and the pressures of life in London’s most rarefied circles, the season delivers all the wit, warmth, luxury, and razor-sharp conflict fans expect, proving once again that in this group, no toast is ever simple and no holiday comes without baggage,” the official season announcement reads.

Meet the Returning Cast of ‘The Real Housewives of London’ Season 2

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Juliet Angus, Amanda Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace, Juliet Mayhew, Panthea Parker and Nessie Welschinger all return for season 2.

Angus faces several personal milestones, including preparing for her daughter Gigi’s departure for university and traveling to Poland to finally lay her father to rest. Her renewed friendship with Cronin, however, puts her at odds with other members of the group.

Cronin continues to grow her business, but a treatment at her clinic becomes a source of controversy that threatens her professional reputation. She also opens up about loneliness and her love life while developing an unexpected new friendship.

Loderick-Peace raises money for Jamaica and hosts the cast’s trip to Antigua. However, she begins questioning her friendship with Cronin as the latter grows closer to Angus.

Mayhew works to rebuild her relationships with the women while pursuing her ambitions in London’s West End. After spending much of her life focused on motherhood, she finds herself facing an unexpected personal setback.

Parker finds herself confronting Cronin over a cosmetic treatment while also exploring her complicated family history, including the possibility of connecting with the father she has never known.

Welschinger, meanwhile, faces pressure from her castmates to stop remaining neutral during disagreements. With Remy abroad and concerns about her father’s well-being, she also has plenty going on outside the group.