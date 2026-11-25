Bravo TV personality Angie Katsanevas revealed that she will spend the holidays with her estranged husband Shawn Trujillo.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star recently told People magazine that nothing has changed for the holidays and that they will continue to spend time together because Trujillo is still considered part of her family.

“My dad sends him all of his favorite dishes and continues to cook for him,” Katsanevas told the outlet. “Shawn will spend Thanksgiving and Christmas with my family.”

In July, Page Six reported that Katsanevas and Trujillo separated after 27 years of marriage. They share a 15-year-old daughter, Elektra, as well as a salon business, Lunatic Fringe.

While filming scenes for “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” earlier this year, Katsanevas broke the split news to her father, Louis, on-camera and was surprised how well he took it because Shawn was like a son to him. Louis gave his daughter a generational perspective, noting that his generation would “fight to the bitter end” but still stay together. But he also told her that “life is too damn short” to be miserable.

Angie Katsanevas Said Shawn Trujillo Is Still Her Best Friend

Katsanevas said her split from Trujillo was simply due to them growing apart. He only moved a few minutes away from her and their daughter and is an active co-parent to Elektra.

“He picks her up in the morning, takes her to school,” she shared in the new interview. “He’ll come in and have coffee; we’ll have dinner together. We are still just spending time together. We’re best friends. We are peaceful. It’s positive. We have a lot to do together and the only way to move forward is as best friends and business partners and to stay positive and supportive of one another and keep it healthy for Elektra.”

Angie Katsanevas Spent Halloween With Her Ex

Bravo Angie Katsanevas of RHOSLC.

Thanksgiving and Christmas aren’t the only holidays the ex-couple will have celebrated together since their split. Earlier this month, Katsanevas appeared on “Watch What Happens Live,” where she opened up about co-parenting and still hanging out together.

“Co-parenting is going amazing,” she told host Andy Cohen. “We dressed up together for Halloween. We just did a trip together.”

“Right now it’s just like, it feels, I mean it’s 30 years together, you know? It’s hard to break away from your routine of 30 years together,” she continued of her relationship with Trujillo. “And putting our daughter first means still having dinner together, going to haunted houses together, dressing up together.”

For Halloween, Katsanevas posed with Trujillo and their daughter Elektra for a family-themed Halloween costume which featured them decked out as the rock band Motley Crue.

“My Crüe🎸🎵🎤👻🖤 Happy Halloween🎃💀🖤,” Katsanevas captioned the family photo last month.

Katsanevas previously told Us Weekly that her main priority was to maintain a good relationship with Trujillo as they continue to raise their daughter together.

“I want to be a great friend to everyone,” the RHOSLC star shared. “But my No. 1 priority is my daughter, making sure that she knows I’m there.”