Bethenny Frankel Breaks Silence on Andy Cohen’s Bravo Fan Fest Comments

Bethenny Frankel may no longer be part of “The Real Housewives of New York City,” but that doesn’t mean she’s going to ignore a comment from Andy Cohen about her possible return.

The former RHONY star responded to Cohen in a social media video on Saturday, Oct. 24, after the Bravo executive made a remark about her social media activity during Bravo Fan Fest in Charleston, South Carolina.

What began as a question about whether Frankel could ever return to the franchise quickly turned into a much larger conversation about her relationship with Cohen, her independence from Bravo and the former Housewives who have found opportunities elsewhere.

And Frankel had plenty to say.

During Bravo Fan Fest on Saturday, Oct. 24, Cohen participated in a panel where a fan raised the possibility of Frankel returning to RHONY.

Cohen responded by referencing her presence on TikTok, saying, “I’m not really that active on TikTok.”

Frankel wasted little time addressing the remark.

“Well, Andy Cohen took a swipe at me on a panel so let’s take the bait,” she began her video.

She then recounted the exchange, repeating Cohen’s comment before letting out a brief, sarcastic laugh.

Frankel suggested that while her own career has evolved since leaving the network, Cohen remains in essentially the same position.

“Which is abundantly clear because he’s still sitting in the same place I left him,” she said. “The only thing that has changed are the ratings.”

She didn’t provide specific ratings figures to support the comparison, but the remark was only the beginning of her response.

Frankel then turned her attention to Bravo itself, contrasting Cohen’s relationship with the network with the independence she says she and other former Housewives now enjoy.

“So, while he’s a little bitter that he lost all his OGs, who are living the Golden life on E!, he’s living the stainless steel life over on Bravo, where he’s their bitch,” Frankel said.

She continued by arguing that former Housewives have more freedom to pursue their careers outside the network.

“He waits for them to pay his paycheck, while we’re all over here, making our own coin. Our own way on our own terms.”

Frankel ended the video with one final remark directed at Cohen.

“If you’re gonna take a shot at this B, you better not miss. You’re welcome.”

Bethenny Frankel References ‘The Golden Life’ Amid Her History With Bravo

Frankel’s reference to “The Golden Life” was particularly timely.

The new E! reality series reunites several former RHONY cast members, including Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kelly Bensimon.

Although Frankel isn’t part of the series, she pointed to its existence as an example of longtime Housewives finding new opportunities beyond Bravo.

Her comments also reflect a complicated history with Cohen and the network that helped introduce her to a national audience.

Frankel became one of RHONY’s breakout stars during its original run, eventually building a business empire that extended well beyond reality television.

In recent years, however, she has been outspoken about the treatment and compensation of reality television personalities, particularly through her campaign for greater protections for unscripted TV stars.

Cohen has previously addressed Frankel’s public criticism of Bravo, and their differing views have become a recurring topic among Housewives fans.

The latest exchange began with a relatively brief comment about TikTok, but Frankel’s response made clear that she interpreted it as something more personal.

For now, Cohen has not publicly responded to Frankel’s latest video.

Whether the two will ever find common ground remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Frankel doesn’t need to return to RHONY to make her feelings about Bravo known.