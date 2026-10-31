Vicki Gunvalson’s Son Michael Reveals Where He Stands With Former Stepfather Donn

For years, Donn Gunvalson was a familiar face in the lives of Vicki Gunvalson’s children, appearing alongside the family during the early seasons of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” But according to Vicki’s son, Michael Wolfsmith, their relationship looks very different today.

During the Oct. 29 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Michael opened up about his former stepfather and revealed that they haven’t spoken in approximately 15 years.

The update comes as Vicki has been reflecting publicly on her marriage to Donn, including whether ending their relationship was the right decision.

Michael Wolfsmith Opens Up About Donn Gunvalson

Michael, 41, was asked about his relationship with Donn during his appearance on Andy Cohen’s late-night Bravo show.

Although Donn played an important role in his childhood, Michael explained that the two lost touch following his mother’s divorce.

“Donn was always like a stepdad to me. I haven’t talked to him since the divorce, like 15 years or something,” Michael shared.

He went on to describe what their family dynamic was like during the marriage.

“He was always like a stepdad figure. Not that it was bad, it was just like, she was pretty much taking the role of mom and dad, and he was just kind of the husband.”

Michael’s comments offered an interesting perspective on a relationship that longtime RHOC viewers watched for years. While Vicki and Donn’s marriage was a major part of the show’s earliest seasons, her children’s experiences with their stepfather weren’t always the focus of the cameras.

Michael didn’t suggest that a particular incident caused the distance between them. Instead, he described a relationship that simply hasn’t continued since the divorce.

The family connections haven’t disappeared entirely, however. Vicki also revealed that her daughter Briana Culberson’s husband, Ryan Culberson, remains close with Donn.

Vicki Gunvalson Reflects on Her Divorce and Current Relationship

Vicki and Donn’s marriage was one of the original family storylines on “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” Their relationship, including its ups and downs, unfolded during the show’s formative years before they divorced in 2014.

More recently, Vicki has spoken about regretting the decision to end their marriage, a subject that resurfaced as Bravo released the trailer for the show’s milestone Season 20 reunion.

During the same “Watch What Happens Live” appearance, Vicki addressed whether those comments had affected her current boyfriend, Michael Smith.

According to Vicki, the two have discussed her feelings about the past, and Smith understands where she’s coming from.

“We’ve talked about it. He always says the same thing with him and Kristy. Like, people tend to get divorced in their 40s, and they really should just get through their 40s,” she explained.

Michael Wolfsmith also had kind words for his mother’s current partner, offering a glimpse into how he views Vicki’s relationship today.

“I like [my mom’s boyfriend], Michael. He’s a good guy, and he’s got his [expletive] going for him. Some of her other guys have kind of used her a little bit,” he said.

For longtime RHOC fans, the conversation brought together several chapters of Vicki’s personal life, from her early years on Bravo with Donn to her relationship today.

And while Vicki continues to look back on her marriage with a different perspective, her son’s comments make one thing clear: His own relationship with Donn hasn’t followed the same path.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” Season 20 reunion begins Thursday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, with episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.