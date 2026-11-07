RHOBH Stars Kick off the Holidays at Kathy Hilton’s ‘Hunky Dory’ Pajama Party

Kathy Hilton opened up her Bel-Air home to her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars—and a whole lot of others. Amid filming for the 16th season of the Bravo reality show, Hilton hosted her annual holiday pajama party on November 5. The party featured guests all wearing Hilton’s new Hunky Dory-themed Print Fresh pajamas with dogs and espresso martini designs on them.

The star-studded holiday celebration also marked the debut of Hilton’s Hunky Dory cocktails, named after the famous catchphrase she coined during her first season on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

A donation drive at the pajama party benefited Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Los Angeles Mission, Animal Haven, Camp Cocker Rescue, and Yogi’s House.

Kathy Hilton’s RHOBH Co-Stars and Family Members Posed at the Pajama Party

In photos posted to Instagram, Hilton, sporting fresh bangs, posed with her daughter Nicky Hilton Rothschild at the party. Other photos featured Paris Hilton and fellow “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and Hilton’s sister, Kyle Richards, as they posed in the adorable pajamas.

Almost the entire “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast was in attendance. In a second slideshow, Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Jennifer Tilly (and her actress sister Meg) and newcomer Leah Remini were all photographed at the celebration.

According to Us Weekly, other “Real Housewives,” past and present, on the guest list included Crystal Kung Minkoff, Camille Grammer, Heather Dubrow, Chanel Ayan and Melissa Gorga. In addition, stars Tiffany Haddish, Bijou Phillips, Brooks Nader, Emma Kenney, Gloria Allred, and many more joine the celebration.

As usual, Hilton’s home was decked to the nines well before Christmas. “It takes a lot of time to prepare all this,” Kathy told Us Weekly of her holiday wonderland, which included gorgeous lit Christmas trees throughout the house.

Kathy Hilton Shared Details About the Upcoming Season of RHOBH

While most of the RHOBH cast members were at Hilton’s party, there were a few women missing. When asked what fans can expect from the new season, Hilton coyly told Yahoo Entertainment, “It’s something. It’s brutal. Well, a lot of the girls are here tonight, so…”

“I, thank God, love everybody,” she added. “I’m getting along with everybody. I’m a fly on the wall. Let’s put it this way, I’m well known for a nap once in a while. But I was on both trips, to bed the latest and up the earliest, because I did not want to miss any of the scoop. I was like a psychologist or whatever, sitting them down, trying to work through it with them. One of them would say, ‘Does everybody hate me?’ I said, ‘No, not everybody hates you. I love you.'”

RHOBH star Bozoma Saint John did not appear in photos from the party, but she was a topic of conversation during the event.

Speaking with People magazine, Hilton teased a bit of drama at Saint John’s wedding to Keely Watson, which took place in Ghana in August.

“I won’t say who, but one of the girls had been fighting,” she shared. ‘Well, there were some little fights, but there was some stuff that actually went down.”

The 16th seaosn of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is still filming, but it’s unclear if footage from Hilton’s pajama party will be featured on the show when it airs next year.