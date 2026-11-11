RHOSLC Star Angie Katsanevas Gives Candid Friendship Update After Painful Mary Cosby Confrontation

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Angie Katsanevas is sharing an update on her friendship with Mary Cosby following their emotional confrontation during season 7.

During the November 4 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Katsanevas admitted that she deeply regrets what she said to Cosby during their argument. Although she did not confirm whether they have reconciled, she made it clear that she still cares about her longtime friend.

“I love Mary with all my heart,” the Bravo star told host Andy Cohen.

The two Housewives had a heated argument during episode 8 of RHOSLC after Cosby called Katsanevas a “bad friend” and questioned her parenting of her 15-year-old daughter, Elektra.

Katsanevas responded by bringing up Cosby’s late son, Robert Jr., who died in February at age 23.

Cosby rejected her attempts to apologize and declared that she never wanted to look at her again.

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During her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Katsanevas acknowledged that their friendship was in a “difficult place” when the confrontation occurred.

“I feel like I’ve been there for her,” Katsanevas said. “And when the thing that matters to me most, which is my daughter, Elektra, and my parenting got brought up, I was not speaking, obviously, from my mind, but just coming from a place of pain, you know? I was very emotional.”

Katsanevas also admitted that she had avoided addressing some of Cosby’s previous comments.

“I think I’ve tempered myself. I have not always told Mary how I feel about some of her comments towards me, and with that, I have to take accountability that I’ve really cultivated this relationship with her where I haven’t always been honest about some of her feedback. And it has hurt me.”

The Bravo star described watching their argument as “hard to watch.”

“Elektra being brought up, I hit my breaking point. And I deeply regret it, obviously,” Katsanevas continued.

“I never would want to hurt Mary. There’s no excuse. And it’s nothing I can take back, and that’s the hardest thing about it, because I do love her.”

Mary Cosby and Angie Katsanevas Previously Repaired Their Friendship

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The two Housewives have overcome disagreements before.

During season 4, Cosby famously asked, “Who’s Angie?” and later told Katsanevas not to speak to her during a cast trip to Palm Springs.

Their relationship changed following the season 4 reunion in November 2023, when Katsanevas pointed out that Cosby had lipstick on her teeth.

Cosby subsequently invited Katsanevas to Kathy Hilton’s annual holiday party in Beverly Hills, and the women developed a close friendship.

By season 5, they were attending events together and carrying matching purses.

However, their relationship faced another setback during season 6 when Cosby questioned how Katsanevas handled her disagreements with Lisa Barlow.

“How are you allowing someone to get you that mad to the point it’s affecting our friendship?” Cosby asked.

The women eventually moved past that conflict.

In a September 2025 interview with Bravo Insider, Katsanevas described their relationship as sisterly.

“Mary and I move on. We’re like sisters,” she said. “We’re both honest and real. We don’t have any kind of a dark history; we’ve just always been on a positive path. I feel like she knows I love her and she loves me.”

New episodes of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” air Wednesdays on Bravo.