See Inside: Yolanda Hadid’s Daughter Bella Buys a Charming & Historic Colorado Home

Bella Hadid, the second daughter of former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid, has purchased a beautiful house in Crested Butte, Colorado, WSJ Real Estate reports. Crested Butte is also the location of a cutting horse ranch owned by her new love interest Nathan Lacy, whom she debuted in an affectionate November 9 Instagram post.

WSJ says the supermodel paid $5.5 million for the pad, which is around 2,000 square feet.

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