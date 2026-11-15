Jeana Keough Shares Huge News in Cancer Battle

Jeana Keough has a major reason to celebrate after a difficult year.

The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star is reportedly cancer-free, four months after her family revealed her diagnosis of tongue cancer.

Keough’s friend Jeannine Cecchini shared the happy news in a joint Instagram post Saturday, marking the occasion with a gathering that included puppies and holiday decorations.

Her Friend Shared the Happy News

“Jeanna [sic] is cancer-free, and that called for a little puppy party,” Cecchini wrote.

“So grateful to be here celebrating this with you, my friend,” she added.

Cecchini also thanked Keough for spending time with her and Eric Paxton, writing, “Eric [Paxton] and I loved having you over—full arms, happy hearts, and puppies. We love you, Jeanna [sic] and we are both looking forward to more days like this.”

The post included a photograph of the three friends sitting together near Christmas decorations and gifts while holding small puppies.

The update comes after Keough, 71, faced a serious health battle that began earlier this year.

In July, her daughter, Kara Bosworth, revealed that her mother had been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue after discovering a painful sore.

“A biopsy confirmed our worst fear: squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue,” Bosworth wrote on a GoFundMe page.

Keough subsequently underwent two surgeries. The first was to remove the cancer, while the second involved removing lymph nodes. However, doctors discovered after the second procedure that the cancer had spread.

The diagnosis also created financial challenges for the former reality star, who works as a real estate agent. Bosworth explained that her mother had been unable to work because of her treatment and recovery, leaving her without the income from her commission-based career.

In October, Bosworth gave Page Six a difficult update about her mother’s recovery. After spending a week visiting Keough in California, she said the reality star was still struggling to eat and relied on a feeding tube for nutrition.

“Mom’s struggling. She’s still not getting nutrition orally except maybe a few bites and then she gets frustrated with the effort and the lack of taste,” Bosworth told the publication.

She also described the physical and emotional toll of treatment, saying Keough was experiencing regret about some of the procedures she had undergone.

“I think she just wishes she didn’t do any treatment. [It’s been] very hard. She still is sleeping a lot and having a lot of coughing fits that cause her to vomit,” Bosworth said.

At the time, Keough was attending speech and swallowing therapy twice a week as she worked to regain those abilities.

“She’s doing twice weekly speech and swallow therapy, but we still have a long way to go,” Bosworth added.

Keough had previously shared some details about her prognosis with Page Six in late July. Unable to speak at the time, she communicated through email and said she expected to need a feeding tube for two to six months. She also said doctors had given her a 40% to 60% chance of being cured within five years.

Now, the announcement from Cecchini offers an encouraging update following months of difficult treatment. While the post did not provide additional medical details, the celebration marks a significant milestone for Keough and those close to her.