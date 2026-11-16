Teresa Giudice Shares Heartfelt Letter from Daughter Milania Amid Her Healing Journey

As Teresa Giudice’s daughter Milania continues her healing journey after the devastating accidental death of her best friend and publicly announcing her bipolar diagnosis, Teresa has shared an emotional letter she received from the 20-year-old.

The U.S. Sun says they obtained an advance copy of Teresa’s new book “The Queen of New Jersey,” which contains the heartfelt message. The outlet says Milania praises her mom’s “beautiful heart” in the note, and also calls her “the best role model.”

The outlet also quotes the letter, “My mother has loved me and supported me through every phase of my life. She’s been the best mother and the best friend, and if there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s that she will always be there.”

The Sun says Teresa does not mention Milania’s recent struggles in the book.

Milania Recently Seemed to Imply She’s On Good Terms With Her Family

In a recent Instagram video titled “Empathy,” Milania praised her whole family and seemed to imply she’s on good terms with them all. She told her followers, “I’m ride or die for my family. I know that my family and I have had lots of ups and downs, but at the end of the day, my family is the greatest gift I’ve ever gotten.”

The socialite then appeared to almost get choked up, fanning her face and exclaiming, “I’m gonna start crying!”

Milania also said her challenging summer had taught her “to never judge anybody.” She added, “It also taught me life is all about sacrifice” before going on, “Empathy is a trait that I personally have always had. When I love, I wanna move mountains for you. When you’re upset, I’m upset.” She also called herself “a ride or die friend.”

Two days before that post was when Milania publicly announced she was bipolar, and also said she was fighting depression. Her big sister, “Next Gen NYC” star Gia Giudice, commented to say how proud she was of Milania for sharing her truth.

“You are so amazing, and I hope you realize just how strong and resilient you truly are. You are in control of your life, your story, and your future, and I know you are going to inspire and help so many people along the way,” Gia wrote. She also told Milania, “Your strength is something so special, and I couldn’t be prouder to call you my sister.”

Several more Bravo stars showed love in the comments, including Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Ariana Biermann, and Milania aunt, Melissa Gorga. Melissa, the wife of Teresa’s brother Joe, wrote, “So proud of you Milania. You are an amazing girl you have always been. It’s normal to go through tough times in life. We are all here to support you always in whatever phase of life you are in♥️ thank you for speaking out about mental health.”

Milania’s Rough Summer

Milania has recently been through several highly publicized struggles, including the falling death of her 20-year-old best friend, Victoria Zardoya, with whom she grew up. The two girls were exploring the Fort Dade ruins on Egmont Key in Florida with other friends when Victoria plummeted to her death down a set of old stairs. The ruins date back to 1898, and are dangerous due to decades of erosion and no barricades or ropes to keep explorers away from drop-offs and other hazards.

Then in September, Milania seemed to be involved with a clash of some kind with Teresa and Gia as they traversed through an airport, leading her family to call police and report they couldn’t find her. Milania entered a treatment center soon after.