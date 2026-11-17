“Real Housewives” reunion seating charts have become a major topic among Bravo fans, particularly when it comes to which cast members earn the coveted first chair next to host Andy Cohen.

Now, a former producer is explaining how those decisions are made and what determines where each Housewife sits.

Jack, a former producer and showrunner for “The Real Housewives of Orange County” and “The Real Housewives of Miami,” discussed the process during an interview for “PRODUCED: How Reality TV Really Gets Made.”

According to Jack, producers typically create the seating chart before consulting Cohen and Bravo executives.

“Typically we, the producers, choose the seating chart, and then we have a discussion with Andy [Cohen] and the Bravo executives,” Jack explained. “And we explain why we chose that, and they typically go along with it.”

The producer also addressed the criteria for getting first chair, a position fans frequently associate with a Housewife’s importance to the season.

“It’s based on whoever has the most drama that season,” Jack said. “And who’s going to elicit the most drama in the reunion show, they’ll get first chair.”

Some fans believe Housewives who sit farthest from Cohen could be on their way out. But Jack said seating decisions come down to who brought the most drama that season and who is likely to stir things up at the reunion.

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In addition to discussing reunion seating charts, Jack explained how producers schedule the confessional interviews that appear throughout each season.

“When I was shooting Housewives, we would shoot confessionals every other week,” he said.

“And here’s why: because you didn’t want to wait too long if there was something in the moment that the women wanted to talk about or needed to express – or we needed to hear their rationale or opinion on.”

The former showrunner also revealed that Bravo had specific rules about the types of interviews producers could conduct.

Unlike some reality television series, which feature on-the-fly interviews recorded during filming, the “Real Housewives” franchise relied on scheduled confessionals.

“Bravo was against [OTFs],” Jack explained. “It was confessionals only. And so every other week, we would schedule the confessionals. And those were no easy task.”

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While producers handle the initial seating arrangements, Cohen has his own opinions about what makes a successful reunion.

During a recent panel event covered by Bravo’s The Daily Dish, the “Watch What Happens Live” host discussed some of the behaviors that frustrate him when filming with the Housewives.

“Pay attention to me,” Cohen said.

“Walking off, I just don’t love a walk-off. And, well, the fans hate it when Bravolebrities don’t watch the shows. But I will say, half the battle is just getting them to show up to the reunion and face the music.”

Cohen said he appreciates cast members who attend the tapings and address the issues that developed throughout the season.

“I have respect for anyone who comes to the reunion stage and is there to answer the questions and be there,” he added.

The Bravo executive also reflected on his own decision to walk off the set during “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 6 reunion.

“It was so lame. It was cute to see in the supertease, but it was not a win for me,” Cohen admitted.

“I was just so annoyed, and then I was like, ‘Oh, I’m out.’ It did shut them all up — I was just trying to get them to shut up and listen to me so we could move on — but then I realized when I walk out, we can’t finish the show. So it’s like, alright.”