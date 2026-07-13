Cynthia Bailey Reacts to Rumored RHOA Reunion Pregnancy Announcement

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Claudia Jordan recently stated that one of the show’s current cast members revealed her pregnancy at the season 17 reunion. Now, several days later, current friend of the show Cynthia Bailey is confirming that someone on the cast shared baby news.

Bailey took to her “Humble Brag” podcast on July 13, which she co-hosts with former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff, and addressed the “rumors” about the recently filmed reunion.

First, Minkoff asked, “Is Pinky pregnant?” noting that was the rumor she’d heard. Bailey asked, “Is that what you’ve heard?” She responded, “Yeah, that’s the rumor, that there’s someone on your cast that is pregnant, and then people were saying it’s Pinky.”

Cynthia Bailey Says One of Her ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Is Pregnant

Getty Cynthia Bailey Getty

Bailey and Minkoff continued discussing Jordan’s report that one of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” ladies announced her pregnancy at the reunion. She first said, “I can confirm that I’m not pregnant.” Bailey continued, “So, part one, someone announced at the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ reunion that they were pregnant.”

The model continued, “I don’t think that I can say for sure who it was.” After that, she confirmed that the lady who made the announcement was not seated on the same couch as her. Regarding the RHOA reunion, the ladies sat down with Andy Cohen on June 25 to film the special.

The network released the seating chart the same day. It featured Porsha Williams, Angela Oakley, Drew Sidora, and Phaedra Parks on one couch. The other side of the reunion included K. Michelle, Kelli Potter, Shamea Morton, and Pinky Cole. Also included in the post was a second seating chart, with Bailey seated next to Williams on the first couch.

What Claudia Jordan Said About The RHOA Lady

Getty Claudia Jordan

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Claudia Jordan appeared on a YouTube Live session with reality TV producer Carlos King in June 2026. During the show, she stated that she’d learned that one of the RHOA ladies announced her pregnancy.

While the actress would not say who the pregnant cast member was, she stated that they were sitting on the right couch, which lines up with what Bailey said about not being seated on the same side as them. Later, in July 2026, she provided more detail while appearing with King, saying that the information came from someone on set, noting, “It was said in front of like 100 people.”