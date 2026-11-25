“Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy may share much of her life with Bravo viewers, but her husband, Brett Randle, tends to keep a lower profile. The California native has a career outside reality television that requires him to travel across the country regularly, and the couple recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

While attending Bravo Fan Fest 2026, LeCroy opened up about her marriage and praised Randle for his role in raising their blended family.

“He’s so good with the kids, and being like the husband. He runs everything in there,” LeCroy told Bravo Insider. “I’m just lucky that I found somebody who just makes my life easier.”

From his career as a firefighter to their whirlwind romance and plans for more children, here’s everything to know about LeCroy’s husband.

What Does Madison LeCroy’s Husband Brett Randle Do for a Living?

Randle grew up in California and comes from a large family. He works as a chief firefighter for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, a position he maintained after moving to Charleston, South Carolina, with LeCroy.

His career requires him to spend several days at a time on the West Coast. When Randle made his “Southern Charm” debut during season 9, LeCroy explained how they manage his work schedule.

“He’s gone for about three days, home for eight,” she shared.

LeCroy also explained why her husband chose to continue working in California rather than pursue a similar position in South Carolina.

“The money is better in California,” she said, adding that Randle was approaching retirement from his current position.

How Did Madison LeCroy Meet Brett Randle?

LeCroy and Randle met by chance in Arizona in 2021. The reality star was attending a bachelorette party, while her future husband was in town celebrating a friend’s birthday.

“I did not know him at this time, but I go into this bar and we immediately lock eyes from across the room. It was, like, instant,” LeCroy told Us Weekly.

As she prepared to leave with her friends, Randle approached her and asked for her phone number.

“He comes up to me and he’s like, ‘What is your name? I’ve got to take you out. I need your number. I’ve got to see you again,’” she recalled.

LeCroy agreed to give him her number but made it clear that their first date would have to take place in South Carolina.

“I said, ‘You can take me out, but you’ll have to take me out in Charleston, South Carolina,’” she revealed. “And he says, ‘I’m fine with that. When are you available?’”

Randle traveled to Charleston at the end of that weekend. The couple got engaged in October 2021 and tied the knot on November 19, 2022.

While celebrating her husband’s birthday, LeCroy shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

“I don’t say this enough, okay, but this man, he truly is the best person that I know. He’s the calm to my chaos. He’s the best husband. He’s the best dad. He puts up with me every single day, which honestly deserves an award itself,” she said.

“Okay, but really, honestly, watching the way that you love our family and me makes me love you more, and you make us feel safe and taken care of, and there’s nobody that I’d rather do life with.”

Brett Randle Faced 2 Health Scares Early in Their Marriage

At the end of 2023, doctors diagnosed Randle with thyroid cancer. He underwent surgery and went into remission but continued to experience complications, including difficulty swallowing.

The couple faced another health scare the following year when doctors discovered a tumor on Randle’s kidney.

During a January 2025 episode of “Southern Charm,” LeCroy revealed that testing had found no cancer.

“It was just an abnormal tissue,” LeCroy explained. “So now they’re going to run the test and make sure everything’s working properly, and the kidneys are doing good, but what a relief.”

The couple had previously postponed their plans to have a child together following his cancer diagnosis.

Inside the Couple’s Blended Family and Plans for More Children

LeCroy was previously married to fitness instructor Josh Hughes. She was 20 years old when they married in 2010, and the former couple welcomed their son, Hudson, in 2012 before separating around 2015.

LeCroy and Hughes share equal custody of their teenage son and maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship. Hughes works as a fitness instructor at Barry’s in Charleston and previously worked at HYLO Fitness and Orangetheory.

In 2025, LeCroy became a mother for the second time when she and Randle welcomed their daughter, Teddi.

During Bravo Fan Fest in October 2026, the mother of two revealed whether she and Randle plan to expand their family again.

“Listen, I just had a baby 15 months ago. I cannot even think about doing that right now,” she said. “Hopefully two years, maybe three, I’ll do it again.”

“Southern Charm” season 12 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.