Bravo shows are often filled with drama, and it isn’t always limited to friendships and feuds. Over the years, viewers have watched some of their favorite reality TV stars navigate the ups and downs of relationships, including heartbreaking breakups, shocking divorce announcements, and the challenges that come with maintaining a marriage in the public eye.

However, not every Bravo romance has ended in heartbreak. Some stars have managed to keep their marriages strong despite the pressures of fame and reality TV, with Lisa Vanderpump, Eileen Davidson, and Lisa Rinna among the familiar faces whose marriages have stood the test of time.

1. Melissa Gorga & Joe Gorga – ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

Getty Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga attend Vulture’s Reality Masterminds Celebration on May 07, 2026 in New York City.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga wed on August 20, 2004, and recently celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary.

Ahead of their milestone 20th wedding anniversary, Melissa spoke to People about how they keep their marriage strong. The couple is no stranger to weathering their fair share of ups and downs over the years, but Melissa and Joe have always made sure to prioritize their relationsihp.

“I do give a lot of the credit to Joe on this,” Melissa shared. “He is a preacher when it comes to relationships and how they should be handled. He truly believes in compliments and coming home and really having … We have date nights.” The couple, who have been on RHONJ since season 3 in 2011, are returning for season 15.

2. Eileen Davidson & Vincent Van Patten – ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Getty Vincent Van Patten (L) and Eileen Davidson arrive for the LA Premiere Of “7 Days To Vegas” at Laemmle Music Hall on September 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Eileen Davidson and her husband Vincent Van Patten celebrated 23 years of marriage in April. To celebrate their marital bliss, Davidson shared a carousel of seflies of the two on their many travels together on Instagram, and simply captioned it, “23!”

In a 2023 interview with Women’s World , the soap star revealed the secrets to their longlasting marriage, noting that Van Patten is good at “arranging little surprise things.”

She continued, “Like an impromptu going out for a cocktail or dinner together – or having a glass of wine ready for me when I come home with a little note saying: ‘How was my lovely wife’s day?’ He’s very good at small things like tha. He’s a terrifically talented athlete, so he’s very good at being available in terms of helping me, teaching me, and coaching. He’s a great dad to my son and two stepsons.”

3. Guerdy Abraira & Russell Abraira – ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’

Getty Russell Abraira and Guerdy Abraira attend as Larsa Pippen and Mr. Hospitality host Casino Royale fundraiser benefiting The No More Tears Foundation at EI Tucán on July 29, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

“The Real Housewives of Miami” stars and married couple Guerdy Abraira and Russell Abraira have been together since high school, with Guerdy sharing in an episode of season 4: “From there on, I knew Russell was the one. We ended up going to a local college together, and the rest is history.”

Russell, a Fire Captain with the City of Miami, has been a fan-favorite Real Housewives husband, with the couple documenting Gerdy’s health scare in season 6 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Russell was by her side throughout it all, even helping to shave her head when she began chemotherapy. She announced she was cancer-free in November 2023.

The Bravo couple have been married for 24 years, having wed in November 2002. Guerdy marked the marriage milestone on Instagram with a clip of the two having breakfast and sharing a laugh. “Happy 24th Anniversary to us ❤️ Been belly laughing like this for 24yrs Married ✔️32yrs Together✔️ Till the WHEELS FALL OFF you hear!” She captioned her post.

4. Heather Dubrow & Terry Dubrow – ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Getty Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow attend the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” couple Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow have been together for nearly three decades, having been married since June 1999.

The couple has been quite open about their relationship, as fans watched in earlier seasons of the show as Heather wanted Terry to prioritize spending more time with her and the kids despite his demanding job as a plastic surgeon. However, they weathered the storm together, with Dubrow talking about those struggles with Today: “We had one year that was really difficult, and we were arguing, and I thought he was poking at me on camera on purpose. We got into a fight on, and then off, camera. And I said to him later, ‘OK, here’s the deal: we either figure out how to do this, or we have to be done with the show because I’m not sacrificing our marriage or our family for a television show.'”

“We figured it out,” she added.

Talking to E! News in 2025, Heather shared what she loved most about her husband. “What I love most about him is that he shows up. He always has a smile, and no matter what I’m wearing, he’ll make me feel beautiful. Having a partner like that just gives you the confidence to step out the door and take on the world.”

5. Lisa Rinna & Harry Hamlin – ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Getty Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna attend Netflix’s 2026 Emmy Celebration at Chateau Marmont on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Former “The Real Housewife of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin are approaching 30 years of marriage next year, having wed in March of 1997. Rinna has constantly been asked what the secret is to their successful, long marriage, with the Bravo star joining CBS Mornings on November 3: “You know, people ask us that all the time and I don’t know. You know, I’m his third wife, so clearly maybe third time’s the charm, right?” She then added, “I think that it helps that he was really hot and is really hot.”

But on a serious note, Rinna shared that their marriage works because they allow each other to be their true selves. “He’s very serious and quiet and I think he gets a kick out of me to be honest. You know, I think that’s why it works is we allow each other to be ourselves, our true selves,” she said.

She continued, “And I enjoy him for who he is. He seems to enjoy me for who I am. We have fun.”

6. Lisa Vanderpump & Ken Todd – ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Getty Lisa Vanderpump (L) and Ken Todd attend the Daily Mail Summer White Party with Lisa Vanderpump at Pump on July 27, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

“Vanderpump Rules” and former RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd may have the longest marriage in Bravo, having wed in August 1982, celebrating 44 years of marital bliss.

According to Bravo, Vanderpump and Todd only knew each other for six weeks before tying the knot, which makes their marriage so much more of a rarity. On TV, they’ve worked together on building restaurants and, most recently, a Las Vegas hotel, with Todd usually taking a step back to allow his wife to call the shots.

While appearing on “Live with Kelly and Mark” in 2025, Vanderpump opened up about their marriage and how they have been able to make it work despite appearing on shows like the “Real Houeswives” which has caused major friction and even seaprations between couples. “Now, that is a challenge. I think I’m unique. It’s challenging, but I’ve been always honest about that. Marriage, if anybody expects imperfect beings to have a perfect relationship, I think that that’s foolish,” she said.

She continued, “Somebody said ‘How do you stay married for so long?’ And I say, ‘Don’t get divorced.’ It’s about working through it.'”