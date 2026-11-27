Whitner Slagsvol is back on “Southern Charm” for season 12, and the Charleston lawyer is already dealing with drama involving Craig Conover and two women in the cast.

Slagsvol joined the Bravo series during season 11 as a longtime friend of Shep Rose and a former law school classmate of Conover. However, his friendship with Conover became strained after he called him a “narcissist” last season.

Meanwhile, Venita Aspen admitted she had feelings for Slagsvol during the November 12 season premiere, although he expressed interest in newcomer Allie Newman.

Outside the show, Slagsvol runs his own law firm, owns a clothing business, and has opened up about a previous engagement.

What Does the ‘Southern Charm’ Star Do for a Living?

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Slagsvol is an attorney who graduated from the College of Charleston in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in English and a minor in film.

He earned his law degree from Charleston School of Law in 2015 and founded Slagsvol Law Firm in July 2017.

Conover also attended Charleston School of Law, although the two were in different classes.

During season 11, Slagsvol joked about their experiences taking the bar exam.

“We took the bar exam together. He was two years ahead of me. I passed it first,” Slagsvol told a producer.

In addition to practicing law, Slagsvol is involved in the fashion industry.

He and his friend Dylan Roukous launched Block+Ink in late 2020. The clothing company sells men’s and women’s block-printed shirts made from natural materials.

Whitner Slagsvol Comes From a Family With Deep South Carolina Roots

Slagsvol comes from a South Carolina family with roots dating back centuries.

During the season 11 premiere, he discussed his family’s history.

“Our family here in South Carolina, I mean, we go back to the Revolutionary War. We have some big-ish names,” he said.

Slagsvol is also related to the late Jimmy Buffett through marriage. His aunt, Jane Slagsvol, was married to the “Margaritaville” singer, who died in September 2023.

During a January 29 appearance on the “Fan or Fanatic Podcast,” Slagsvol opened up about his relationship with Buffett and the musician’s impact on his life.

“He was bigger than life; he had an outsized influence and impact on my life,” Slagsvol said. “He lived his life bigger than anyone.”

Slagsvol explained that he grew up close in age to Buffett and Jane’s two younger children. He recalled traveling with the family to places such as New York City and Aspen, along with taking more adventurous trips.

“We have some stories,” he said. “Unimaginable, you know, each trip we ever took, I sort of realized after he passed, it was a once-in-a-lifetime, life-changing sort of experience. Like, ‘Hey, come with us and do this amazing thing.’ That’s cool, to go see the great migration in a safari for a couple of weeks. Lots of that throughout my entire life.”

Slagsvol has also spoken about his mother, Beth, on “Southern Charm.” During season 11, he described her as “very anti-establishment” and said his family has always enjoyed hosting themed parties.

“Our family has always been big on themed parties,” he explained. “It makes for some great family photos.”

Is Whitner Slagsvol Dating Anyone?

Slagsvol’s relationship status has become a storyline on season 12.

During the premiere, Aspen revealed she had romantic feelings for him, while Slagsvol admitted he was interested in Newman.

Bravo’s official season 12 bio states that Slagsvol begins the season attracting attention from multiple women before changing feelings complicate his relationships.

In a recent interview with Bravo Insider, Slagsvol revealed that he is currently “seeing” someone, although he did not identify the person.

He also previously discussed a relationship that ended before he joined the show.

During season 11, Slagsvol revealed that he had been engaged in August 2023, but his former fiancée called off the engagement.

His Longtime Connections to the ‘Southern Charm’ Cast

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Although Slagsvol officially joined “Southern Charm” in season 11, he already knew several cast members.

Rose has known Slagsvol for approximately a decade and discussed their friendship during season 11.

“I’ve known Whitner for probably 10 years. We’re both fond of outdoor activities. His family’s from Columbia; my dad’s family’s right down the road in Camden. … So, we have lots in common,” Rose explained.

Slagsvol also has a sister named Sarah, who previously appeared in a 2017 clip attending an event with Conover as his date.

In addition to his friendships with Rose and Conover, he has a close relationship with Molly O’Connell.

Aspen also revealed during season 11 that she had been friendly with his mother for nearly 10 years.

Slagsvol previously clashed with Salley Carson, adding to the disagreements he has experienced since joining the cast.

He returned for season 12 alongside familiar faces, with his friendships and dating life continuing to feature in the show’s storylines.

New episodes of “Southern Charm” air Thursdays on Bravo.