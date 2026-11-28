“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice and her four daughters came together for a set of beautiful Thanksgiving portraits seen in a new Instagram Carousel Gia shared on November 27.

Along with her family, her boyfriend and fellow New Jersey native Christian Carmichael also appeared in some of the snaps.

The 25-year-old said she was feeling “extra blessed and grateful” on the holiday, before wishing everyone a “happy thanksgiving ” and adding, “love you all xoxo.”

The cheery post comes after Teresa’s family faced a year of turmoil she called more difficult than the one she spent in prison. Teresa said the worst part of the year was watching her daughter Milania struggle after two of the 20-year-old’s young friends passed away.

Milania was also involved in a confrontation of some sort at the Tampa International Airport in late September 2026 with Teresa and her sister Gia that led to cops being called after she reportedly “ran away” from the group and was briefly missing.

Milania later checked into a treatment center and made a video post opening up about her mental health journey, revealing she’s bipolar.

Of the four Giudice sisters, 25-year-old Gia, the oldest, seems to be the most comfortable in the spotlight, having signed on to the Bravo reality show “Next Gen NYC” which premiered in June 2025 and quickly became a success. The show is currently filming its third season.

Gia chose a cream colored polo sweater paired with brown mini shorts over tights with boots, while Milania wore a belted brown sweater dress for Thanksiving.

The girls’ quieter sisters, 22-year-old Gabriella and 17-year-old Audriana were also

Missing from the family photo shoot was the girls’ father, Joe, who has been barred from entering the United States following his criminal proceedings.

Joe was deported to his home country of Italy in October 2019 after being released from prison and spending time in ICE custody. He has made several attempts to gain permission to return to his family in New Jersey, but none have been successful so far.

Milania Seems to Be On Good Terms With Both Teresa & Gia

In the comments of the Thanksgiving photos, which were posted by Gia, Milania wrote, “I love you,” to which her sister replied, “I love you more.” Specific details about the cause of the widely publicized airport incident have not been shared by the family, but Milania did seem to address it in a social media post to her Instagram Stories on October 6 where she wrote, “You are the best. Sorry, mother.”

Which Friend of Milania Giudice Passed Away?

Teresa has publicly shared that Milania lost two close friends in 2026. One of their identities has been kept private, while the family publicly mourned the other, Victoria Zardoya, via several heartfelt social media posts. The college student suffered a fatal fall while exploring the dangerous Fort Dade ruins in Florida with Milania and other friends.

Joe Giudice fondly recalled watching Victoria, who was formerly the family’s neighbor, grow up alongside his own girls and said he’d come to think of her like a daughter.

“Life is so fragile. In one moment, everything can change. Please don’t take a single day or the people you love for granted,” he wrote.