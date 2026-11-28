“Summer House” stars and former married couple Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula announced their separation in January of this year after four years of marriage and a decade together. However, with the year nearing its end, Bravo’s estranged spouses have yet to finalize their divorce.

Back in October, about the progress of their split, admitting that both he and Batula had been busy and that “maybe there’s a side of us that put it off a little bit.” However, it seems the former couple is making headway with the legal proceedings. In a recent interview, Cooke opened up about where things stand and revealed when he thinks their divorce will be finalized.

Kyle Cooke Shares New Details About Divorce From Amanda Batula

Getty Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke attend Threads Reality TV Holiday Dinner co-hosted by Amanda Hirsch and VP of Threads Product, Emily Dalton Smith in NYC at The Golden Swan on December 10, 2025 in New York City.

Speaking with nine.com.au on November 26, “Summer House” star Kyle Cooke shared a major update on his divorce proceedings with Amanda Batula. Describing their split as “somewhat amicable,” he shared, “It’s been a little slow going with the formalities — just all that’s on my plate and some of the loose ends we’re trying to tie up, everything from dogs to financials.”

However, the Bravo star suggested that the former couple will finalize their divorce by early 2027. “I expect us to have things finalized by January, and that’s just one way to put a close to a chapter.”

Cooke and Batula announced their separation in a joint Instagram post in January. “After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple. We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing,” their statement read.

Just two months later, Batula confirmed her romantic relationship with their “Summer House” co-star West Wilson, which only added to making the split and divorce that much more difficult for Cooke. Despite this, in June, that he and Batula “were working so hard to have an amicable break.”

Cooke Addresses West Wilson’s Relationship With Batula

Getty Kiki Monique, Jesse Solomon, Lindsay Hubbard, West Wilson, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke and Dorinda Medley attend SiriusXM’s Front Row Series with the cast of Bravo’s ‘Summer House’ at SiriusXM Studios on January 27, 2026 in New York City.

In his interview, Cooke also shared his thoughts on Batula’s relationship with Wilson, which continues to be strong. He admitted he was surprised by how quickly the two seemed to enter a romantic relationship, and he took a dig at his former co-star.

“West has never really been in an exclusive, committed relationship his entire adult life,” Cooke said. “It’s kind of shocking to me that the two of them just dove right in. But I just hope that at least Amanda finds happiness, whatever that looks like.”

When asked if their relationship will “go the distance,” Cooke said, “Ah, it’s tough to say, right?”

Cooke hasn’t shied away from letting his feelings about Wilson be known. Last month, he took to Instagram Stories, where he labeled Wilson as a “coke head that blew my ex’s life and career up.” According to Us Weekly, he deleted the post and shared in a follow-up that it has “been an emotional and frustrating situation.”

“There’s already enough negativity online, and the last thing I want to do is add to it. So I want to be clear, and then I’m leaving this alone,” he began. “Despite our differences, I will always care about Amanda, and when it comes to people I care about, I fight hard. Sometimes too hard. It’s been an emotional and frustrating situation, and I have let those feelings get the better of me at times. But that doesn’t mean my concerns aren’t valid.”

He continued, “Ultimately, I wanted us both to have the opportunity to share our perspectives on the show. But at the end of the day, Amanda has her own life and makes her own decisions, just as I make mine. I’ll leave it there. Thanks everyone ❤️.”