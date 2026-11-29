Long before Patricia Altschul became the matriarch of “Southern Charm,” she was an art dealer, a mother and a well-known figure in some of the country’s most exclusive social circles.

The Bravo star has been married three times, first to Whitney Sudler-Smith’s father, Lon Smith, followed by prominent psychiatrist Edward Fleming and Goldman Sachs partner Arthur Altschul.

Her marriages took her from Virginia to life aboard a luxury yacht and eventually to a waterfront mansion on Long Island. Altschul shared details about all three relationships, including why two of her marriages ended in divorce, in her book, “The Art of Southern Charm.”

Patricia Altschul’s First Husband Is Whitney Sudler-Smith’s Father

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Born in Jacksonville, Florida, Altschul grew up in Virginia, where she eventually settled down with her first husband, Lon Smith.

The couple welcomed their son, Whitney, during their 14-year marriage. Following their divorce, Altschul focused on raising her son and building her career rather than finding another husband.

According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Altschul wrote in her book that she “could have remarried several times, but being a good mother to Whitney always came first, my career came second, and having fun came third.”

“I never dated when Whitney was in the house—it wasn’t that important to me,” she recalled.

When her son went overseas to England and France, Altschul began reconsidering her priorities and eventually opened herself up to another serious relationship.

Her Second Marriage Ended After an Unexpected Proposal

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A friend introduced Altschul to Fleming, a prominent psychiatrist who founded the Psychiatric Institutes of America in 1989.

She described her second husband as “movie-star handsome, charming, an accomplished yachtsman,” who was also “a direct descendant of Robert E. Lee.”

“He quickly swept me off my feet and onto his magnificent new motor yacht, the Silver Cloud,” Altschul wrote.

After getting married, the couple spent the next year and a half sailing. However, Altschul eventually grew tired of being away from her friends and family.

The final straw came when Fleming proposed a significant lifestyle change for financial reasons.

“Ed tried to isolate me from everyone—and everything—I loved,” she recalled. “The coup de grâce? The moment that he proposed we renounce our American citizenship and move to Ireland for tax purposes… I decided it was time to get off the boat, even if it meant another divorce.”

Following their split, Altschul returned to Virginia to care for her ailing mother.

Patricia Altschul Had Known Her Third Husband for 20 Years Before They Married

In May 1993, Altschul attended the reopening of James McNeill Whistler’s Peacock Room at the Smithsonian, where she ran into Arthur, a former client and longtime friend.

Although the two had admired each other for years, they had never been single at the same time.

“Ahhh…Arthur. He was the last of his breed: brilliant, charismatic, a great businessman, and a true gentleman with infallible taste and the best sense of humor,” she wrote. “He was quite the luminary: a partner at Goldman Sachs, a philanthropist, a major art collector, and on top of everything else, a divine human being.”

Arthur invited her to New York for an event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where he served as a board member. Their friendship soon turned romantic.

The couple married in 1996 in a small ceremony officiated by a judge at their Manhattan apartment, with their children in attendance.

Their properties included a Fifth Avenue apartment overlooking the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Overbrook Farm in Connecticut and an eight-bedroom waterfront mansion called Southerly in Oyster Bay, New York.

Approximately five years into their marriage, Arthur’s health began to decline.

“He was such a vital and vibrant man that he refused to allow illness to slow him down for a minute. He still enjoyed going out and having a very active social life,” she recalled. “We never missed an opening at a museum, an auction house, or an art gallery, or a good party—at home or abroad.”

Arthur died on St. Patrick’s Day in 2002 at the age of 81.

“I was devastated to think that I would never see this wonderful man again,” she wrote. “We came to each other late in life and had so little time together. I was inconsolable.”

The ‘Southern Charm’ Matriarch Insists She Did More Than Marry Rich

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Despite her marriages to wealthy men, Altschul had a successful career of her own long before joining Bravo.

She taught art history at George Washington University before becoming a private art dealer specializing in late 19th-century American art, according to Screen Rant.

During a recent appearance on her former “Southern Charm” co-star Ryan Albert’s podcast, “You’re the Shift,” Altschul addressed the misconception that her wealth and social status came entirely from her marriages.

“I mean, it’s never mentioned; most people think that I didn’t do anything except marry rich husbands, but I’ve always worked,” she shared. “And as I just mentioned, men are the most work.”

Altschul also noted that people often overlook her education.

“I would say that always goes unnoticed or that I have an excellent education and library,” she continued. “So I think a lot of people just think I’m a fluff bunny that landed on a reality TV show and had a couple of rich husbands.”

As for the jewelry she accumulated throughout her relationships, Altschul revealed in her book that she still has four engagement rings from her past. She plans to give those rings, along with her mother’s engagement ring, to Whitney when he decides to settle down.

New episodes of “Southern Charm” air Thursday nights on Bravo.