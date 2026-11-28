Lala Kent isn’t quite ready to discuss what’s happening behind the scenes with Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick.

Just days after Doute confirmed that her fiancé would not be returning for Season 4 of “The Valley,” Kent fielded a question about his departure on her podcast. And while the Bravo star typically has plenty to say about her fellow cast members, she took a noticeably different approach this time.

Kent suggested viewers would gain a better understanding of the situation when the series returns, but made it clear that respecting her friend’s privacy was more important than satisfying fans’ curiosity.

Her comments come as production on the fourth season of the Bravo reality series wraps, marking the first season Doute has filmed without Broderick as a cast member.

Lala Kent Wants to Protect Kristen Doute and Her Family

During the Nov. 25 episode of her “Untraditionally Lala” podcast, Kent revealed that the cast had reached its final week of filming the previous week.

When asked about Broderick’s departure, however, the 36-year-old was reluctant to elaborate.

“I cannot comment on that,” Kent said.

She did, however, offer some insight into why she was choosing her words carefully.

“You guys will see in the upcoming season what that’s like,” she continued. “I also want to protect Kristen and her family and what they’re going through, so I’m just going to leave it at that.”

Kent didn’t disclose any additional details about the couple’s circumstances.

Her remarks follow months of speculation surrounding Doute and Broderick, who welcomed their first child, daughter Kaia, in 2025. The couple previously addressed and shut down rumors of a breakup in October.

Kristen Doute Reveals Why Luke Broderick Stepped Away From ‘The Valley’

For Doute and Broderick, the decision to approach Season 4 differently came down to what was best for their family.

In a Nov. 19 interview with Page Six, Doute explained that the couple discussed Broderick’s future on the show before cameras began rolling. Although she wanted him to continue filming alongside her, she ultimately encouraged him to make his own decision.

“I’ll set the record straight: Luke has decided not to film ‘The Valley’ this season. It was a discussion that he and I had together, really just focusing on our family and Luke’s mental health before we started production,” Doute explained.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star also acknowledged how challenging it had been to navigate filming a reality television series while adjusting to motherhood.

“No secret, last season was very difficult for both of us. We’re brand new parents. Two-and-a-half months after having Kaia, we started filming. I had a really difficult postpartum until Kaia was about 10 months old, and I think there was a lot of expectation versus reality as new parents that we didn’t really know,” she added.

This time around, the couple has been able to divide their responsibilities differently. With Doute continuing her reality television career, Broderick has more time at home with their daughter, something Doute expressed happiness about during the interview.

How that arrangement translates to life on camera for Doute remains to be seen.

Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 4 of “The Valley.”