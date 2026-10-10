Heather Dubrow Sheds New Light on Where Things Stand With Alexis Bellino

Heather Dubrow is sharing more of the story behind her complicated relationship with Alexis Bellino, revealing that their recent exchange on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” had been building long before the cameras captured it.

During the October 8 episode of the “RHOC: After Show,” Heather reflected on the conversations that led to their unexpected moment at Tamra Judge’s Vena launch party. From a question about Alexis and John Janssen’s wedding to comments made on a podcast, Heather explained why things unfolded the way they did.

Heather Dubrow Reveals How Things Changed With Alexis Bellino

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According to Heather, the situation began during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” when a fan asked whether she planned to attend Alexis and John’s wedding.

Heather explained that she couldn’t attend because of parents weekend but acknowledged that she probably shared more than she needed to.

“They said, ‘Are you going to the wedding?’ I said, ‘I can’t, because it’s parent weekend,’ but then I should’ve shut up,” she recalled.

Heather explained that she knew John primarily through his previous relationship with Shannon Beador and never intended to hurt Alexis’s feelings.

“I shouldn’t have said it, and it was like a thing, and I really would never do anything to intentionally hurt her, but the most time I spent with John was with Shannon,” she said.

Although Heather believed they could move forward after exchanging messages, she was surprised when Alexis later discussed her on the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast.

“[She] said I lacked character … How is that me? I am the opposite of feckless,” Heather recalled.

Heather Explains What Happened at Tamra Judge’s Party

The situation resurfaced when Alexis and John attended Tamra’s Vena launch party, where Shannon was also a guest.

Heather recalled believing Alexis had given her a particular look and hoped to address it privately. However, she said the conversation took an unexpected turn.

“The first couple of things she said to me were in the spirit of, ‘you’re so insecure.’ That’s what she led with. So that activated me,” Heather explained.

Tamra admitted she had rarely seen Heather respond to someone the way she did that evening.

Heather maintained that she initially wanted to clear the air.

“When we were at your party, and we went outside, I thought I was gonna be like, ‘Listen, I thought you gave me a look; if you didn’t, it’s fine. Come back in. Let’s be cool. Whatever,’” she recalled.

Shannon Beador Reacts to Tamra’s Conversation With Alexis

The “After Show” also revealed that Tamra had spoken with Alexis approximately two days before the event, specifically because Shannon would be attending.

“I had lunch with her maybe two days prior, and I said, ‘Listen, I don’t want any problems. Shannon’s gonna be there,’ and she’s like, ‘I don’t want any problems either,’” Tamra shared.

Shannon was surprised to learn that Tamra had addressed the situation in advance.

“It was a shocker … shocker beyond that Tamra had had a conversation with Alexis prior to that party and said, ‘If you’re gonna say anything disparaging or unkind about Shannon, you can’t come,’” Shannon said.

While Heather did not confirm whether she and Alexis have since resolved their differences, her comments offered viewers a fuller understanding of their relationship and the conversations that shaped it.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” Season 20 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, with episodes streaming the following day on Peacock.