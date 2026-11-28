Brielle Biermann took to Instagram around November 26 to share more beautiful photos from her serene beach wedding to former Chicago White Sox baseball player Billy Seidl. She shared that the ceremony was almost ruined by a rainstorm before the weather luckily cleared up at the last minute.

Brielle, 29, is the oldest daughter of former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann. Kim and her two oldest daughters appeared on the show from 2008 to 2013.

Brielle shared that the photos from the new set were taken before the ceremony, and added that it “started pouring rain right as we went outside but ONLY over our house!” She went on, “our driver said it was the craziest thing he’s seen! but i wasn’t worried, i was just so excited to see Billy at the end of the aisle! it rained the whole way to the ceremony and stopped right as we arrived! God is so good.”

Brielle’s Mom Kim Called the Wedding ‘Perfect’

Page Six got footage of Kim in the airport after the wedding, and when asked what it was like, she replied, “Perfect,” and shared that she made a speech during the toasts.

“It was all a dream,” Kim said, when asked about the day and the dress shopping during the leadup. When asked if Kroy’s absence left anything missing, she gave a simple, “No.” Traveling at Kim’s side was her boyfriend, Kyle Mowitz, an entrepreneur who is widely reported to a billionaire.

Kim and Kyle began dating around the spring of 2025, and Kim was spotted in pics published by Page Six leaving his house in October after appearing to have a sleepover.

The two paired up a couple of years after Kim filed for divorce from Kroy. Kim and Kroy’s contentiousl divorce, in which Kroy successfully sought primary custody of the four children he shares with Kim, is not yet finalized. Meanwhile, Kyle is embroiled in a divorce of his own, from his ex Jillian Green, with whom he shares two kids.

In previous comments to TMZ, Brielle seemed to imply her relationship with Kroy is strained, and said her mother didn’t deserve “to not have custody.”

Fans Went Wild Over Brielle’s Wedding Dress

Brielle shared the first glimpse of her gown in a wedding video posted on Saturday, November 21. She wore a full-skirted traditional white gown accented with a black sash, and a long airy veil.

“What a beautiful bride much happiness and love congratulations to you both,” wrote one fan, while another chimed in to say, “Gorgeous stunning perfect amazing.”

Brielle chose the romantic “Video Games” by Lana Del Rey as her wedding song, which contains the love-themed lyrics, “It’s you, it’s you, it’s all for you/Everything I do/I tell you all the time/Heaven is a place on Earth with you.”

Out of her five siblings, Brielle’s 25-year-old sister Ariana appears to be the only one who attended the wedding, although her 12-year-old sister Kaia was seen at bridal shower in September.