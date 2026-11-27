“The Real Housewives of New York City” star Erika Hammond is teasing a dramatic Season 16 reunion, and while she managed to resolve some issues with her fellow Housewives, there’s one co-star she has no interest in reconciling with.

In a new interview with Extra, Hammond revealed that the reunion allowed several cast members to work through their differences. However, the same isn’t true of her relationship with RHONY newcomer Devyn Simone.

“I will say it is a must-watch. There’s a lot going on,” Hammond said. “There’s a lot more drama, but there is a lot of resolution. I think most of us got to resolve things that need to be resolved, and we walked away. I mean, I was standing next to Daisy [Toye] in that photo that you’re talking about.”

Erika Hammond Reveals Why There’s No Coming Back From Her Feud With Devyn Simone

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Following the reunion taping, several members of the RHONY cast went out together to celebrate wrapping production on season 16.

Among those in attendance were Hammond and Daisy Toye, who clashed throughout the season after the celebrity makeup artist criticized Hammond’s home on Mosquito Island.

However, fans noticed that Simone, who joined the cast midway through the season as a friend of the Housewives, was missing from the celebration.

When asked whether she wanted to distance herself from Simone, Hammond responded, “For forever.”

The RHONY star explained that she didn’t believe there was a way to repair their relationship following accusations made against her.

“I think when people falsely accuse you of something or lie, that is hurtful,” Hammond said. “Those are untrue things, and I don’t like being falsely accused of something.”

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Simone wasted little time responding to Hammond’s interview, taking to social media to accuse her co-star of using their feud for the Bravo reality series.

“You needed me for a storyline. Too bad you waited ’til the reunion,” Simone wrote.

The former “The Real World: Brooklyn” star followed up with another post defending her version of events and accusing Hammond of bullying.

“Just because you bullied people in grade school (allegedly) doesn’t mean you can bully me. I was telling the truth then. I’m telling the truth now. Time reveals all. You said it.”

Daisy Toye Also Finds Herself at Odds With the Bravo Newcomer

Hammond isn’t the only RHONY cast member with whom Simone has taken issue.

During an interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea,” Simone criticized Toye, who works as Martha Stewart’s makeup artist, for involving herself in the developing friendship between Sai De Silva and Hailey Glassman.

“I feel like that’s what happens when you only have one client,” Simone said. “Why do you have so much time to be in everybody else’s business?”

Simone also addressed an unaired moment featured on the “RHONY: After Show,” in which Toye tracked De Silva’s location and showed up unannounced while the two were having lunch.

“You will find a recurring theme of her needing attention,” Simone said. “Look, we all love attention. Hell, I’ve done three reality shows. But at a certain point, the well runs dry. Get it from some other places.”

In a recent episode, Toye told Glassman that several of her co-stars had been talking about her behind her back, including De Silva.

Simone, however, spoke fondly of her friendship with Glassman, revealing that the two initially bonded over having “the same type of weave.”

“It was a real bond,” Simone said. “Hailey’s just such a sweetheart and never has malicious intent in whatever she’s doing.”

“The Real Housewives of New York City” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.