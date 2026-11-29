“The Real Housewives of New York City” star Devyn Simone is hoping to put her professional matchmaking skills to use with some of her Bravo co-stars. However, finding a potential partner for Carole Radziwill might require a little more flexibility from the former journalist.

During a recent interview, Simone revealed that she has spoken to Radziwill about finding her a match. The reality star, however, has a specific age limit for the men she’s willing to date.

Simone is hoping to convince her to expand that dating pool.

Devyn Simone Reveals Carole Radziwill Thinks Men Over 43 Are Too Old

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Speaking to Decider, Simone revealed that she has had separate conversations with Radziwill and fellow single Housewife Sai De Silva about helping them find potential partners.

While both women have been receptive to the idea, Simone admitted that she is still working on Radziwill’s age requirements.

“And Carole… we’re working on Carole,” Simone said with a laugh. “She thinks anyone over the age of 43 is too old. So, we’re trying to expand her age range for a potential partner. We need a little more flexibility. I do look forward to matching them someday.”

The professional matchmaker also has an idea that would bring the two single Housewives together despite their ongoing feud.

“I’ve talked to them about matchmaking separately. I’d really love to set them up on a double date. I feel like that’d be low-key hilarious,” Simone said. “When they’re ready for me to step in, I’m here. They’ve been receptive to the conversation, but I’m not pushing it.”

Simone also expressed her support for De Silva as she navigates single life.

“I’m happy that Sai is in her hot girl era,” she said. “I hate what she’s going through, but I’m excited for her to be celebrated in the way that she deserves.”

The RHONY Newcomer Weighs In on Carole Radziwill’s Feud With Sai De Silva

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Before Simone can get the two women together for a double date, they have some issues of their own to work through.

Radziwill and De Silva have been at odds during season 16 of RHONY, with the former writing about her issues with her costar on Substack.

While shopping for dresses for Jessel Taank’s birthday party, Simone showed the other women what Radziwill had written.

However, Simone noted that not everything in the lengthy piece was critical of De Silva.

“I thought it was funny enough. Some parts weren’t shown where Carole did say complimentary things about Sai, including praising her style and the way she moves through the room,” Simone explained.

“I don’t usually take the passive-aggressive approach when I have an issue with someone, but I understand that’s how Carole does it. I just feel like they need to sit down and hash everything out for real.”

Simone also finds herself caught between longtime friends Taank and Erin Lichy, who have been feuding throughout the season.

“I’m in the middle of a few feuds,” Simone said. “I do see a path forward for Jessel and Erin.”

New episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York” air Tuesdays on Bravo.