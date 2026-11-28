What started as a business venture Teresa Giudice wanted to pursue eventually became a career opportunity for her eldest daughter, Gia Giudice.

During her November 26 appearance on Joey Camasta’s “Well, This Has Been Lovely” podcast, the “Next Gen NYC” star opened up about how she became the owner of Il Vero, an Italian restaurant in Westwood, New Jersey.

Gia explained how her mother encouraged her to take on the business and continue their family’s legacy of bringing people together through food.

Teresa Giudice Encouraged Gia to Take Over the Family’s Restaurant Dream

Gia initially accompanied her mother as she searched for potential restaurant partnerships throughout New Jersey.

The mother-daughter duo eventually met Gia’s current business partner, Maria Sausa, in Westwood.

Gia recalled immediately connecting with Sausa, who shares the Giudice family’s Italian heritage.

However, their original plans changed when Teresa encountered an obstacle.

Gia explained that her mother’s previous incarceration prevented her from being on the restaurant’s liquor license. Although opening a BYOB establishment remained an option, they envisioned a restaurant with a bar.

Rather than letting the opportunity pass, Teresa encouraged her daughter to move forward with the business.

“Gia, like, don’t pass up on this opportunity,” Gia recalled her mother telling her.

Teresa also acknowledged how demanding the restaurant industry can be and encouraged Gia to pursue the opportunity while she was young.

Gia expressed how much her mother’s confidence in her meant as she stepped into her new role.

“I was so honored that she wanted me to do it,” Gia said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Gia Giudice and Teresa Giudice attend the Christian Cowan fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Glasshouse on September 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Teresa Giudice’s Cooking Remains a Big Part of Il Vero

While Teresa isn’t formally involved in the business partnership, her influence is evident throughout the restaurant’s menu.

Among the most popular appetizers are Teresa’s meatballs, which Gia revealed her mother personally helped the chef recreate.

Gia explained that growing up in a traditional Italian household made her particularly selective about ordering meatballs at restaurants.

However, she believes Il Vero’s version closely resembles the ones her mother makes at home.

The reality star also shared some of her personal favorites from the menu, including grilled octopus, grilled artichokes and homemade truffle pasta.

Additionally, Il Vero offers traditional pasta dishes such as carbonara and linguine with clams, reflecting the Mediterranean influences behind the restaurant.

Gia Giudice Shares How New Jersey Residents Have Embraced Her Restaurant

Gia wanted Il Vero to offer more than a traditional sit-down dining experience.

While guests can access the full menu downstairs, the restaurant also features an upstairs lounge with cocktails and small bites, along with an outdoor patio.

When Camasta asked about the community’s response, Gia shared that local residents have already embraced the establishment.

She particularly enjoys seeing groups of women gathering at the restaurant for girls’ nights.

“They’re like, ‘This is our new spot,’” Gia said.

The reality star also acknowledged that opening a restaurant comes with a learning curve.

However, she explained that she and her team take feedback seriously and work quickly to address any concerns, demonstrating the commitment she made when her mother first encouraged her to pursue their family’s dream.