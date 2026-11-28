“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Ashley Quai has some theories about what may be going on behind closed doors as Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley navigate their divorce.

During a November 25 appearance on Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Quai speculated that Newport may know something about her estranged husband that could damage his reputation.

“I’m gonna say it: There is something Bronwyn has over him that will ruin him. This is my own assumption, but to have a man at the stature of Todd, I don’t know. I think that she has something dangling over Todd’s head that he knows if she lets fire, he will be ruined,” Quai said, per Reality Blurb.

The 44-year-old Bravo star also questioned the timing of Newport’s decision to join RHOSLC and whether her television career was part of a plan for her financial future.

Ashley Quai Questions What Bronwyn Newport Will Get in Her Divorce

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Newport and Bradley separated in December 2025 after nine years of marriage. However, Quai believes the couple may have been planning to end their marriage before Newport became a Real Housewife.

During the podcast, Quai shared what she had allegedly heard about Bradley’s previous reluctance to have his wife appear on the Bravo reality series.

“I’ve heard Bronwyn has wanted to be on the show for a while, and Todd wouldn’t let her. I think they knew they were going to be getting divorced, and Todd wanted her to come on the show to make money, which, good for Bronwyn. Come on, because, from what they said, everything’s in a trust. She doesn’t have a prenup. Literally, she can get nothing from him,” Quai said.

The RHOSLC Newcomer Takes Issue With How Whitney Rose Treats Her Husband

Newport isn’t the only Salt Lake City Housewife whose marriage Quai has questions about.

Whitney Rose officially filed for divorce from Justin Rose in October 2026 after nearly 17 years of marriage. The couple married in November 2009 and separated in May 2026.

Quai revealed that she and her husband, Stephen Quai, watched the marital drama unfold on RHOSLC together. She took particular issue with how her co-star spoke about her estranged husband on camera.

“My husband [Stephen] saw the Whitney/Justin scenario, and we both looked at each other, and we were like, ‘Hell no.’ I hold my husband at the highest regard. I would never want to degrade him. Even if he cheated on me — well, first, I’d cut off his (expletive) — but I would [not publicly humiliate him],” she said.

Ashley Quai Reveals the Question She Asked Whitney Rose About Her Marriage

Quai also recalled a conversation she had with Rose while filming season 7, during which the two discussed the role Justin played in Whitney’s life.

“I kind of told her. She had told me, like, ‘Justin helps me with this. Justin helps me with what that,’ and I looked at her, and I said, ‘If those jobs or those titles were gone, then what is Justin to you?’ And she, you know, was like, ‘That’s a good question,’” Quai recalled.

As for accusations that Whitney is using her marital troubles to secure a storyline on RHOSLC, Quai wasn’t entirely convinced.

“I want to say, I don’t think she’s using this as a storyline. But I think maybe she’s fighting for her life and needs to show something. I don’t know,” she admitted.

Season 7 of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.