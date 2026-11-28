Farrah Aldjufrie shared her birth vlog with fans less than two weeks after giving birth to her first child. The eldest daughter of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards welcomed a baby boy, Brooks Steele Goldsmith, with her partner Zach Goldsmith on Nov. 15. 2026.

On Thanksgiving Day, Farrah shared an Instagram video that documented the delivery, complete with timestamps. The video started with Farrah in the car en route to the hospital around 8:30 p.m. as Goldsmith drove and sang “Here comes our son, little darlin’” to the tune of the Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun.”

Shortly after Farrah was checked into the hospital, Richards joined her in her room. By 9:34 p.m., the RHOBH star appeared wearing a glam outfit for an event she had been at.

“This woman is the most chill person,” Richards said of her daughter as she took deep breaths through her labor. She also noted that Farrah was 8 centimeters dilated by the time she arrived at the hospital.

Kyle Richards Filmed Her Grandson’s Birth With a Selfie Stick

The birth vlog also featured Farrah putting on makeup and texting from her hospital bed as her labor progressed. As the clock approached 4 a.m., Richards used her phone’s camera to capture the moment of her grandson’s arrival.

“So here we are with my selfie stick,” the RHOBH star said.

Fans reacted to Farrah’s birth vlog in the comment section.

“Did Farrah even make a single noise?!” one fan wanted to know.

Richards also posted a message of thanks to her daughter.

“I couldn’t be more proud of you Fairy 🩵 Thank you for bringing Brooks into the world 🩵🙏🏼.” the RHOBH star wrote.

Goldsmith, who shares two older sons with his ex-wife Jennifer, told People magazine that baby Brook’s birth was “extremely easy, peaceful, seamless and happy.”

“We had a party at the hospital and watched the sun come up after he was born,” Goldsmith said. “The transition has felt very natural. The house has been crowded with family giving so much love and support. We feel beyond lucky.”

Kyle Richards Was on ‘Baby Watch’ During a Red-Carpet Event

Bravo RHOBH star Kyle Richards.

The call that Farrah was in labor came as Richards was on the red carpet for the Maison D’Or cocktail launch in Los Angeles.

“I’m on baby watch right now,” Richards told Page Six not long before she left mid-event to go to the hospital. “I can’t believe [I’m gonna be a grandma]. I hope it’s not tonight, because am I gonna go to the hospital like this?” she added of her sheer lace magenta outfit.

Richards’ sister, Kathy Hilton, also told the outlet that she made some phone calls to the hospital that her philanthropic family supports.

“I’ve been calling to make sure this is not a false alarm because I’m gonna call the hospital to make sure that she gets right in and has a room,” Hilton shared. “Because, you know, we’re very close to the hospital.”