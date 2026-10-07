‘RHOSLC’ Star Whitney Rose Files for Divorce After Nearly 17 Years of Marriage

Whitney Rose has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Justin Rose, after nearly 17 years of marriage.

The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star submitted divorce paperwork Tuesday in the Third District Court in Salt Lake Department, Page Six revealed. While many documents filed in Utah divorce cases are classified as private, the filing confirms Rose also submitted a proposed parenting plan.

The Two Previously Separated

The filing comes after months of speculation about the couple’s relationship. There were previous reports in July that Whitney, 40, and Justin, 58, were “living separate lives,” while some sources claimed the pair had fully separated.

“They are never together, even when they’re in the same place, like the gym,” one insider claimed at the time.

Sources also told the outlet that Whitney and Justin had each expressed “frustrations” about their marriage to people close to them. One source claimed the couple was “existing” as a couple “for the sake of the kids.”

The pair married in November 2009 and share two children, daughter Bobbie, 16, and son Brooks, 13. Justin is also the father of three sons from a previous marriage.

Whitney later confirmed that she and Justin had separated, revealing that they actually went their separate ways in May. Despite the split, the reality star said they remained in frequent contact and continued working together as parents.

The Former Couple Remain Focused on Their Kids

“[Our kids] have so much love and support around them that their life hasn’t really changed much because we’re nesting,” Whitney exclusively told Us in September. “Justin and I work together. We coparent. We do everything together. So, from the kids’ perspective, I would imagine, I mean, based on their feedback, it’s more peaceful. It’s better.”

Whitney explained that she and Justin “share two places,” including an apartment and their house, and rotate between the two while keeping their children in the family home.

“The kids stay in our primary home, so their routine doesn’t change, their life doesn’t change,” she said. “They have their bedrooms, they have their friends. My house is the hub for all the friends, so their life hasn’t changed.”

The “RHOSLC” star also said viewers will see the breakdown of her marriage play out during Season 7 of the Bravo series. Whitney explained that she wanted to be honest about the experience while still protecting her children.

“I didn’t hold anything back. I shared everything that I felt was safe to share and that would protect my children,” she stated.

Whitney previously revealed that she moved out of the couple’s shared bedroom in February, describing the change as significant given the nature of their relationship.

“One might think that’s not a big move. That’s silly, but for Justin and I, that was a big move. I mean, we’re very codependent,” she said.

Now, after nearly 17 years of marriage, Whitney’s divorce filing marks the latest chapter in her relationship with Justin as their separation moves into the legal process.