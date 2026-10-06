Milania Giudice Shares Heartfelt Public Apology to Mom Teresa

Milania Giudice is making sure her mom, Teresa Giudice, knows exactly how much she appreciates her.

The 20-year-old daughter of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared a sweet message for Teresa on her Instagram Story on Oct. 6, pairing an apology to her mom with a post about gaining a new appreciation for the way she was raised.

Milania has never been shy about showing her love for her family on social media. Her latest message to Teresa, however, was particularly direct and came amid several posts dedicated to the people closest to her.

Milania Giudice Tells Teresa ‘You Are the Best’

Milania reposted a video from content creator Marie-Louise M. Lange that included the message, “The older I get the more I appreciate how I was raised and who I was raised by.”



She added a message of her own underneath it.

“You are the best, sorry mother,” Milania wrote.

It was only a few words, but the sentiment behind the post was clear. As Milania gets older, she appears to have a new appreciation for Teresa and the way her mom raised her and her three sisters.

Milania continued the love for her mom by sharing another post about the importance of raising children in a loving home. She then reposted a photo of Teresa from her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Together, the posts offered a sweet glimpse at the mother-daughter relationship fans have watched for years.

Teresa shares daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana Giudice with ex-husband Joe Giudice. Her four girls have been a major part of her life on and off RHONJ, with viewers watching them grow up throughout Teresa’s long run on the Bravo series.

Milania, in particular, has grown up in front of the cameras. Now 20 and in college, she has also built a social media following of her own.

Milania Giudice Has Been Showing Her Family Plenty of Love

Teresa wasn’t the only member of the Giudice family getting some love from Milania this week.

One day earlier, Milania celebrated older sister Gabriella Giudice’s 22nd birthday with an emotional Instagram tribute.

“You really are the best sister i could ever ask for,” Milania wrote in the social media post. She described Gabriella as “genuinely one of the smartest people i know” and said she was “so proud of the person” her sister has become.

Milania also reflected on their relationship over the years, thanking Gabriella for always being there for her.

“I love you so much and i’m so lucky to have you as my sister,” she concluded.

The back-to-back messages made for an especially family-focused few days for Milania.

After celebrating Gabriella, she turned the attention to Teresa with a simple apology and an even bigger compliment for the woman who raised her.