Milania Giudice Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message to Sister Gabriella After Emotional Few Months

Milania Giudice is celebrating one of the most important people in her life.

The 20-year-old daughter of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice marked older sister Gabriella Giudice’s 22nd birthday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute on Oct. 4, sharing years of throwback photos alongside a candid message about their relationship.

“You really are the best sister I could ever ask for,” Milania wrote to Gabriella. “You’re genuinely one of the smartest people I know, and I’m so proud of the person you are.”

The sweet tribute comes after an emotional few months for the Giudice family, making Milania’s message about how much she values her older sister especially meaningful.

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Milania didn’t just wish Gabriella a happy birthday. She used the occasion to reflect on the kind of sister Gabriella has been to her over the years.

“I’ve put you through a lot over the years, and I know I haven’t always made being my sister easy, but you’ve always been there for me, accepted me, and loved me through everything,” Milania wrote.

She also joked about the sisters growing up together, writing, “I’ve always told you that you’re literally Cinderella in real life, and even with the black hair now, I still stand by it 😂.”

Milania ended the message on an equally affectionate note, adding, “I can’t believe you’re 22 already. time really flies. i love you so much and i’m so lucky to have you as my sister. 🤍”

The accompanying carousel made the tribute even more personal. Milania dug into the family archives for photos of herself and Gabriella as children, documenting a sisterhood that fans of the Giudice family have watched play out for years.

Teresa also celebrated Gabriella’s birthday on social media, writing, “Happy Birthday @gabriella.giudice Love you ❤️🎉🎂🌹🌞.”

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Gabriella is the second-oldest of Teresa and Joe Giudice’s four daughters. Gia Giudice, 25, is the oldest, followed by Gabriella, Milania and Audriana Giudice.

While all four sisters grew up in front of Bravo cameras, Gabriella has generally maintained a more private profile than other members of her famous family. She graduated from high school in 2023 before heading to the University of Michigan.

Milania, meanwhile, is currently a sophomore at the University of Tampa. Despite the sisters building their own lives in different states, Milania’s birthday post made it clear how close the family bond remains.

The tribute also comes during a particularly emotional chapter for Milania and her family.

Teresa previously shared that her daughter had been navigating an “extremely vulnerable time in her life” following the deaths of two people close to her, including her best friend, Victoria Zardoya, who died in July.

Against that backdrop, Milania’s message to Gabriella focused squarely on family, gratitude and the sister who has consistently been there for her.

For Gabriella’s 22nd birthday, Milania kept that message simple: Time may be moving quickly, but she knows exactly how lucky she is to have her big sister by her side.