Why Andy Cohen and Melissa Gorga Apologized to Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice received not one, but two apologies during a revealing conversation about the origins of her years-long family feud.

Andy Cohen and Melissa Gorga both apologized to “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” OG during the supersized finale of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th,” as the trio revisited one of the longest-running points of contention between the sisters-in-law: Melissa joining RHONJ in 2011.

The conversation also showed just how much has changed. After years of estrangement, Teresa and Melissa made it clear they have no interest in allowing an argument that began more than a decade ago to derail their reconciliation.

Andy Cohen Apologized to Teresa Giudice Over Her RHONJ Family Experience

Cohen brought up the subject while discussing the history between Teresa and Melissa, whose feud also involved Teresa’s brother and Melissa’s husband, Joe Gorga.

“It seems like the root of everything between you and your brother, between you and Melissa, was the way that this all started on the show,” Cohen told Teresa before asking whether she wanted an apology from Melissa.

The two women still didn’t agree on exactly what happened before Melissa joined RHONJ for Season 3.

Teresa maintained that Melissa joined the show “behind [her] back.” Melissa said she had told Teresa that she was “going to audition” and recalled Teresa wishing her “good luck.” Teresa disputed that version in a confessional.

“Absolutely not. She did not text me before the audition. No [expletive] way,” Teresa said. “I got the phone call from Bravo. I never wanted to be on a show with my family. And, you know, I’ve gone through a lot with my family being on the show.”

After looking back at some of what Teresa experienced with her family on RHONJ, Cohen offered an apology of his own.

“I’m sorry that you had that experience,” he told her.

“Thank you for saying that,” Teresa responded. “That meant a lot to me.”

Melissa Gorga Apologized to Teresa Giudice for Joining RHONJ

Melissa then addressed her role in how everything began.

“I know that you felt like you were here first — and you were — and it was your thing,” Melissa told Teresa. “And then, I took an opportunity that they offered me. And I apologize to you.”

Teresa thanked her, while Melissa went a step further in acknowledging her sister-in-law’s place in the franchise.

“You were here first, and I will never not say that to you,” Melissa said.

For Teresa, however, the apology didn’t mean she wanted to reopen their old feud.

“I mean, listen, it doesn’t matter,” she said. “I would’ve never made up with you if I wasn’t over it. I promise.”

The exchange carried even more weight because Teresa and Melissa have spent much of 2026 showing that their reconciliation is about moving forward rather than relitigating everything that went wrong.

Before the conversation ended, Melissa made it clear she wanted to protect the progress they had made. Teresa agreed, telling her sister-in-law, “I swear to you, I will never put the kids through this again.”

When Melissa said she didn’t want anyone to “[expletive] it up,” Teresa replied, “Nobody can change my mind. Don’t let anybody change your mind.”

“I will never,” Melissa answered.

That renewed relationship will now carry into RHONJ Season 15, with both Teresa and Melissa confirmed to return.

Teresa previously shared her optimism about filming alongside her sister-in-law again after their reconciliation.

“Seeing my sister-in-law, Melissa, tonight, it feels good,” Teresa said in a “RHUGT: Roaring 20th” confessional. “Melissa and I are in a good place, so I’m hoping Season 15 is gonna be an amazing season. I’m putting it out there in the universe.”

After 15 years of their original RHONJ casting story looming over their relationship, the apologies offered something considerably different from another debate over who was right: a chance to finally leave it in the past.