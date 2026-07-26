HGTV Fans Fear the Worst, Beg Leslie Davis for Update After Plane Crash

HGTV fans are anxiously awaiting an update from Leslie Davis after a recent plane crash in Washington’s San Juan Islands coincided with the television star’s family vacation in the same area.

The “Unsellable Houses” star shared a series of photos from her mid-summer getaway to Friday Harbor on Thursday, July 23, the same day a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff nearby. The timing prompted worried followers to flood her comments section with concern.

Plane Crash

Leslie and fiancé Don Reidy jetted off for a island escape earlier this week, but fans are begging for an update following a devastating plane crash nearby.

“Our mid summer getaway to Friday Harbor on the San Juan Islands ✈️🗺️ We took a Kenmore Air Sea plane for the first time and had so much fun exploring Friday Harbor, eating yummy food, and soaking up the sunshine!☀️🐚🌊,” the Washington native captioned her photo bump.

Leslie and Don posed in front of the Kenmore Air Sea Plane in one photo and included photos from their flight over the Seattle area. The yellow-striped plane in her photos with tail number N709KA is the same plane that was reported to have crashed Thursday on the shore of Sucia Island, according to The Seattle Times.

The small plane carrying 11 people on board crashed and was wedged between the sea and the rocks before erupting into flames. The reason for the crash is still under investigation, but the outlet noted that “there were sudden thunderstorms in the area at the time of the crash.”

Miraculously, there were no fatalities reported, but three passengers remained hospitalized on Friday, the outlet reported.

“The pilot was able to help people get out,” San Juan County Undersheriff Michael Hairston said.

Fans Show Concern

While it’s not entirely clear when Leslie and Don’s romantic escape took place, as it’s not uncommon to post photos after the trip has concluded, fans continue to beg the real estate pro for updates.

“Hope you all are okay. Saw the plane crash and worried about you,” one follower commented.

“Oh no! Are you both okay? Were you on the plane that crashed? We heard on news everyone was taken to hospitals but have been waiting to hear more news. I hope you all are okay,” another questioned.

“Oh, please check in. This is way too timely with the local news. ❤️” a third wrote.

Others simply asked, “Are you guys ok???”

While neither Leslie nor Don has responded to fans concern, other followers seemed to believe they were safe.

“Glad to hear you made it safely. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼” one fan commented.

“Glad to see you are ok. Saw the plane crash,” another wrote.

A third chimed in to say, “Before the crash!! Wouldn’t fly them for free now!!”

Leslie first announced her engagement to her former “Rock the Block” costar in January after he popped the question over the holidays. At the time, fans were unaware that the HGTV star had divorced her first husband, Jacob Davis, with whom she shares three teenage sons — Kyler, Cash, and Cole.