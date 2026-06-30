Alanis Morissette Gets Candid About Aging, Menopause and Motherhood

Alanis Morissette is embracing getting older and isn’t afraid to talk about everything that comes with it.

The 52-year-old Grammy winner recently opened up about menopause, motherhood and aging, revealing that this stage of her life has brought a new sense of confidence and authenticity. Speaking with The Sunday Times, Morissette reflected on how her priorities have shifted over the years and why she’s no longer trying to fight the aging process.

Instead, she’s choosing to embrace it.

“I’m embracing the older woman with some ‘I know too much’ humour,” Morissette said, according to The Sunday Times.

The singer admitted that getting to this point wasn’t immediate. She said she initially grieved what she described as the transition “from the playful maiden into the mom,” but eventually found peace with entering a new chapter of life. She also revealed that moving away from Los Angeles helped ease the pressure she felt to maintain a youthful appearance, according to the Daily Mail.

Alanis Morissette Opens Up About Menopause and Aging

Morissette didn’t shy away from discussing menopause, describing the experience as something that’s helped her become more comfortable with herself.

Per The Sunday Times, she called menopause “a truth serum,” explaining that while hormones once kept her feeling “ooey-gooey,” this stage of life has allowed her to step into her authentic self.

She’s also a supporter of hormone replacement therapy, or HRT. When someone questioned why she’d eventually have to stop taking it, Morissette joked, “Who’s going off it?!”

The singer said she plans to continue speaking openly about menopause, emotional health and personal growth through her upcoming platform, The Deeply, where she’ll host conversations about topics including trauma and well-being.

She also acknowledged the complicated relationship many women have with beauty standards as they age. While she questions society’s obsession with looking young, Morissette admitted she still enjoys taking care of herself.

“I’m all about women doing what the f*** they need to feel right. I have zero judgment,” she said, adding that she personally enjoys skincare treatments because “I like collagen.”

Motherhood Has Become Her Top Priority

Morissette also shared how becoming a mother has completely reshaped her life.

She and husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway, who married in 2010, share three children: sons Ever, 14, and Winter, 6, and daughter Onyx, 10. Per People, Morissette has long described motherhood as one of the most meaningful parts of her life, previously saying she’s “obsessed with motherhood.”

She told The Sunday Times that touring now looks much different than it did in her twenties. Rather than staying overnight after performances, she often flies home in the early morning hours just to spend more time with her family because they consider themselves “an attachment family.”

The couple also practices a child-led homeschooling approach known as “unschooling,” encouraging their children to explore subjects that naturally interest them.

Over the years, Morissette has shared small glimpses into family life while largely keeping her children out of the spotlight. She’s previously revealed that all three enjoy listening to her music, even joking that they play her songs despite her telling them to “shut that off!”

Looking back on everything she’s experienced, Morissette said she’s grateful for the resilience she’s built through the years and is embracing this stage of life with a renewed perspective.

“I’m embracing the older woman with some ‘I know too much’ humour.”