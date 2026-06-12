> Best A-List Photos From the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 55th Annual Induction
Best A-List Photos From the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 55th Annual Induction
Music’s biggest names traded the recording studio for the red carpet as they gathered in New York City for one of the industry’s most prestigious nights. The 55th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Gala brought together legendary performers, hitmakers, and rising stars to celebrate the creative minds behind some of the world’s most beloved songs. The A-List celebrities arrived dressed to impress. From Taylor Swift to Alanis Morissette, here are the standout celebrity looks from the star-studded event.
2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees & Presenters
The 55th annual gala took place in New York City last night. The Songwriters Hall of Fame, which already includes the likes of Dolly Parton, Paul McCartney, and Elton John, formally welcomed their new class of inductees.
For the 2026 inductees, the musicians included Taylor Swift, Alanis Morissette, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS, Walter Afanasieff, Terry Britten and Graham Lyle, Kenny Loggins, and Christopher “Tricky” Stewart. They were all honored for their contributions to the music industry.
The honorees were joined on the red carpet at New York City’s Marriott Marquis hotel with the evening’s presenters and performers: Dallas Austin, Tamar Braxton, Kylie Cantrall, Brandi Carlile, Billy Corgan, Madison Cunningham, Taylor Dayne, Gavin DeGraw, Steve Miller, Jeremy Renner, Nile Rodgers, Johnny Rzeznik, Sheléa, SistaStrings, and Sombr.
There were some special awards handed out during the evening, also. John Fogerty was presented with the Johnny Mercer Award. This was the highest honor of the night, which is reserved for a songwriter who has already been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Grammy-nominated artist Raye also received the Hal David Starlight Award, which focuses on young songwriters shaping the next generation.
Now onto the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala red carpet looks for the night.