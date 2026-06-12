Best A-List Photos From the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 55th Annual Induction

Music’s biggest names traded the recording studio for the red carpet as they gathered in New York City for one of the industry’s most prestigious nights. The 55th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Gala brought together legendary performers, hitmakers, and rising stars to celebrate the creative minds behind some of the world’s most beloved songs. The A-List celebrities arrived dressed to impress. From Taylor Swift to Alanis Morissette, here are the standout celebrity looks from the star-studded event.

2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees & Presenters

The 55th annual gala took place in New York City last night. The Songwriters Hall of Fame, which already includes the likes of Dolly Parton, Paul McCartney, and Elton John, formally welcomed their new class of inductees.

For the 2026 inductees, the musicians included Taylor Swift, Alanis Morissette, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS, Walter Afanasieff, Terry Britten and Graham Lyle, Kenny Loggins, and Christopher “Tricky” Stewart. They were all honored for their contributions to the music industry.

The honorees were joined on the red carpet at New York City’s Marriott Marquis hotel with the evening’s presenters and performers: Dallas Austin, Tamar Braxton, Kylie Cantrall, Brandi Carlile, Billy Corgan, Madison Cunningham, Taylor Dayne, Gavin DeGraw, Steve Miller, Jeremy Renner, Nile Rodgers, Johnny Rzeznik, Sheléa, SistaStrings, and Sombr.

There were some special awards handed out during the evening, also. John Fogerty was presented with the Johnny Mercer Award. This was the highest honor of the night, which is reserved for a songwriter who has already been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Grammy-nominated artist Raye also received the Hal David Starlight Award, which focuses on young songwriters shaping the next generation.

Now onto the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala red carpet looks for the night.

Taylor Swift

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: Taylor Swift attends the Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026 in New York City.

Alanis Morissette

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: Alanis Morissette attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026 in New York City.

Billy Corgan

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: Billy Corgan attends the Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026 in New York City.

Taylor Dayne

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: Taylor Dayne attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026 in New York City.

Brandi Carlile

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: Brandi Carlile attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026 in New York City.

Kenny Loggins

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: Kenny Loggins attends the Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026 in New York City.

Jane Seymour

Getty British actress Jane Seymour attends the 55th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on June 11, 2026.

Gavin DeGraw

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: Gavin DeGraw attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026 in New York City.

Jimmy Jam

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: Jimmy Jam attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026 in New York City.

John Fogerty

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: Shane Fogerty, Lacee Fogerty, Julie Lebiedzinski, John Fogerty, Jessica Van Laak and Tyler Fogerty attend the 2026 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 11, 2026 in New York City.

Kylie Cantrall

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: Kylie Cantrall attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026 in New York City.

John Rzeznik

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: John Rzeznik attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026 in New York City.

Raye

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: Raye attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026 in New York City.

sombr

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: Sombr attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026 in New York City.

Sheléa

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: Sheléa attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026 in New York City.

Paul Stanley

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: Paul Stanley attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026 in New York City.

Monique & Chauntee Ross

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: (L-R) Monique Ross and Chauntee Ross of SistaStrings attend the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026 in New York City.

Tricky Stewart

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: Tricky Stewart attends the 2026 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 11, 2026 in New York City.

Madison Cunningham

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: Madison Cunningham attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026 in New York City.

Who had your favorite look of the night?