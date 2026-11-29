The Macy’s Day Parade took place on Saturday, November 28, making it the first time in 100 years the celebration was not held on Thanksgiving Day. Despite the delay, many famous faces attended, including the ’90s folk-rock music group Indigo Girls. The duo, consisting of Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, took part in the parade when they appeared on the Bronx Zoo’s World of Wildlife float.

Indigo Girls Perform on Bronx Zoo’s Float

Ray and Saliers performed their 1989 song “Closer to Fine” in a moment that was celebrated by fans. However, things did not go exactly as planned. During their performance, Saliers reportedly stumbled and stepped away from her microphone, The Sun reports. She handled the incident like a pro, getting right back to the mic to finish the performance.

“Some fans blamed the stumble on the float driver, who appeared to stop suddenly, causing Emily to lose her balance,” The Sun reports. The publication also wrote in its title that Saliers stumbled “away from mic & lip syncing is caught out.” Regardless of these claims and the stumble, their appearance was a success and greatly appreciated by fans.

Saliers has spoken about her health, revealing that she suffers from incurable movement disorders impacting her voice and causing tremors, Parade reports.

Fans React to Amy Ray and Emily Saliers’s Performance

Before their performance, a video was posted on Instagram sharing their excitement about being included in the Macy’s Day Parade and on the Bronx Zoo float. Ray called it “super cool because they do so much for conservation of animals, for kids. To teach kids about animals, and it’s a good thing.”

Ray and Saliers also posted a selfie of themselves smiling on Instagram. “We had a parade! #macysthanksgivingdayparade A day to remember for sure!” they captioned their post. Fans flooded the post with their thoughts. “Indigo Girls and Natalie in the same parade!! Loved seeing this. Feels like this parade was made for Gen X,” a comment reads.

“Loved seeing you two go by us!!! So good!” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “We saw it. Highlight of the Parade for me!!!” “Tuned in from CA *just* to see you and then was treated to the bonus of seeing a Natalie Merchant too,” “This gave me so much hope for our future as a nation! Long overdue,” and “What a memory for y’all! So happy to see you like this! Y’all looked fabulous, too.”

A day to remember for all, but also wonderful to see how popular and loved the Indigo Girls still are, decades after their peak popularity. “Closer to Fine” has been introduced to a new generation of fans. The song also featured in Greta Gerwig’s hit 2023 movie, “Barbie,” starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Speaking of the song, Gerwig told The New York Times, “‘Closer to Fine’ is just one of those songs that meets you where you are,” Parade reports. The publication noted that their catalog saw a “36% jump in on-demand streams during the film’s release week.”