Carnie Wilson is paying tribute to her cousin, Mike Love, following the Beach Boys musician’s passing at 85.

She took to social media after news broke of his death on Saturday, Nov. 28.

“Rest In Peace Mike,” Carnie wrote alongside two throwback photos of Love and the band. “You were an amazing writer and ‘The Warmth [of] The Sun’ was your best lyric, I think.”

Carnie is the daughter of Brian Wilson, who was Love’s first cousin and co-founded the Beach Boys alongside Love, and his younger brothers Dennis and Carl, as well as their childhood friend Al Jardine.

“Daddy loved you and he cherished the songs you wrote together. You were Cousins and no one can penetrate that bond,” she continued. “I hope you are up in heaven singing with your three first Cousins… My Daddy Brian and my Uncles Carl & Dennis. Billy too.”

“You were an icon Mike and you never ever stopped. I bet you will still keep “going on” wherever you are. I used to make you laugh hard and my memories on stage with you seem like a lifetime ago,” she concluded. “My love goes out to Jackie, Ambha, Christian and Haley… all of Mike’s family. Now you’re flying “Over The City In An Airplane”… 🦋🦋🦋”

Support Pours In For Carnie Wilson

Under Carnie’s Instagram post, tons of comments were left, showing support.

“So sorry for you and your family’s loss…I’ve loved the Beach Boys ever since, when I was in Elementary school, my mom was driving us all to Santa Monica Beach and “Fun, Fun,Fun” was playing on the radio. I was a huge fan for life, bought all their albums the minute they came out…I believe your uncle is now up in heaven, singing with your dad, Carl and Dennis…❤️❤️❤️,” one person wrote.

“Oh I’m so sorry Carnie 😢 Your dad and Mike wrote the songs that have been the soundtrack to our lives. The music lives forever. Sending you so much love and comfort ❤️,” another person posted.

“An era has passed. They all live on through their iconic world changing music, through their children and in our hearts. Mike – may he rest in music!,” a fan commented.

“The consummate performer and we were the lucky recipients. RIP Mike,” another fan said.

“😔 condolences. Heaven has added more beautiful iconic harmonizing to its playlist. may the gods speed Mike Love,” one fan shared.

Mike Love Passed Away ‘Surrounded By Family’

Getty Beach Boys

In a statement to PEOPLE, Love’s representative announced the news of his passing, saying he died while “surrounded by family” on Nov. 28.

“An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians,” they said in a statement. “We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans.”

Love has been dealing with health issues this past year that has forced the Beach Boys to cancel numerous concerts. In June, he revealed that it was due to his “ongoing recovery from what started out as bronchitis, followed by COVID,” which took “both an emotional and physical toll on me.”