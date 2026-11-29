Beloved Beach Boys co-founder and singer Mike Love has passed away. His death was announced on Saturday, November 28, by his publicist, Katie Altman, who revealed that he died surrounded by family. Love was 85.

The statement about Love’s passing was made to Variety and reads: “With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family. An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans.” But who is the family that Love leaves behind?

Love is survived by his fifth wife, Jacquelyne Piesen, and his nine children.

Mike Love’s Loving Family

Love was married five times, starting with his first marriage to Francis Emily St. Martin in 1961. At the time of his death, he was married to Piesen, whom he wed in 1994. They celebrated 32 years of marriage before his passing.

In an Instagram post in April 2025 in celebration of their 31st wedding anniversary, Love wrote, “Happy Anniversary to my Jacquelyne. Today, we celebrate 31 years of marriage while being together for 38 years.”

He continued, “It still feels like yesterday when we met on Waikiki beach. You are the greatest blessing in my life and in the lives of our children and so many others. I cherish every day spent together, and look forward to many more years of loving each other. Your love, energy, strength, & courage inspire me everyday. You are my everything! I Love you my Jacquelyne forever more.”

Love was also the father to eight children, Christian, Michael Jr., Hayleigh, Brian, Summer, Teresa, Melinda, and Ambha Love. For the most part, they have lived their lives out of the spotlight.

Love celebrated Jacquelyne with a Mother’s Day post on Instagram. “I am incredibly grateful and happy to celebrate #MothersDay with Jacquelyne, whom together we have Brian and Ambha, but she is also mother to their siblings, Melinda, Teresa, Hayleigh, Christian, Summer, and Michael Jr.,” he wrote. “I am grateful to the mothers of my children who have blessed me as a father. My wish for every Mother, Godmother, GrandMother, Aunt, Caregiver, who have the most important job on the planet of caring for our children, is for one of many days of peace, joy, bliss and lots of hugs! It doesn’t matter a child’s age, a mother‘s love is boundless.”

Remembering Mike Love

No immediate cause of death was given for the “Surfin’ USA” musician, but dispatch audio, obtained by People, revealed that medical personnel were dispatched to his Malibu home around 5:16 p.m. on Saturday.

The dispatcher advised that CPR was in progress on a “male adult,” People reports. They also reported that Love’s passing was believed to be caused by a cardiac arrest.

Fans have flooded social media with tributes for Love, including on his last Instagram post on June 12, 2025. The post honored his late cousin and bandmate, Brian Wilson. Part of his lengthy statement read, “My wife, Jacquelyne, and I are heartbroken. She stood beside me through so many chapters of this story, and we both send our love and prayers to Brian’s family, his children, and all who were touched by his life and gifts.”

Now, the post serves as a tribute to both Wilson and Love, as fans share their condolences. “May he rest in peace. His musical legacy will live on forever… Wouldn’t It Be Nice was a big part of my childhood and remains one of my favorite songs to this day,” a comment reads. “We have lost you- may you rest in peace. Thank you for the music,” another person shared.

“Today we lost another one. rip mike,” a third comment reads.