Tragic Accident Rocks Iconic Duo the Indigo Girls

The Indigo Girls have suffered a heartbreaking loss, as their longtime bus driver was killed in a crash in South Carolina on Friday, Oct. 9.

As a result, the folk-rock duo have canceled their upcoming shows.

Authorities said that the driver, whose name is Kirk, was driving around 6 a.m. when the bus hit a disabled tractor-trailer on Interstate 20, according to WLTX. He was the only person on the bus, with neither Amy Ray nor Emily Saliers, and no members of their crew, on board.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Indigo Girls Share Heartbreaking Statement

The duo announced the news in a statement on Instagram, paying tribute to a beloved member of their team.

“The Indigo Girls family is devastated by the sudden loss of our beloved bus driver, Kirk, in a fatal collision early this morning. No other band or crew members were onboard at the time,” the statement read. “Kirk was an integral part of our life on the road. He shepherded us safely across thousands of miles, through every season and all kinds of weather. He was a joyful constant in our lives, and we will miss him dearly.⁣”

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“Out of respect for Kirk’s memory and in light of the grief and logistical challenges we are currently facing, we have decided to cancel tomorrow night’s performance in Myrtle Beach, SC. Decisions regarding our upcoming shows in Wilmington, NC; Ponte Vedra, FL; and Sugar Land, TX will be announced in the coming days. We do not make these decisions lightly and understand the inconvenience this may cause. The tour will resume as soon as we are ready and able,” they continued. “For now, we ask that you take a moment to say a prayer or send your love to Kirk, who helped bring Indigo Girls’ music to you every night on tour.”

Fans Pay Tribute

Getty Documentary subjects, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival “It’s Only Life After All” Premiere at The Ray Theatre on January 19, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Under the Indigo Girls’ Instagram post, which also included a photo of Kirk, many fans paid tribute and sent their best wishes to the duo.

“This is so devastating. My love goes out to his family and all those that called him a friend. Tour bus drivers are so integral to a tour family – they have such an enormous responsibility of keeping everyone safe. When you find a great driver, you hold them close. This is just heartbreaking. 💔,” one person wrote.

“Please take all the time you need. The shows will go on when it’s time. Tour bus drivers are an important part of the tour family. Sending much love from California,” another person commented.

“Oh that is shocking and horrible, I am so sorry! Please take all the time you need to grieve and postpone and get your bearings again after such a tragedy. 💔,” a fan posted.

“My heart goes out to Amy, Emily and the rest of #teamIndigo. Saying a prayer for the family and friends who held Kirk dear. May his memory be a comfort to all. 💔😢,” another fan said.