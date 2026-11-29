New details have emerged in the passing of beloved Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love, with the dispatch audio having been revealed.

According to PEOPLE, emergency personnel were called to Love’s Malibu home around 5:16 p.m. local time on Saturday, Nov. 28, when the dispatcher advised first responders that CPR was in progress on a “male adult.” Then, in a separate recording, a dispatcher said the incident was a “full arrest,” which indicated cardiac arrest.

Later that night, Love’s representative released a statement, confirming that the musician passed away at the age of 85.

“With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family,” the rep said. “An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians.

“We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans.”

John Stamos Pays Tribute To Mike Love

John Stamos, who has played with the Beach Boys frequently over 40 years, paid tribute to Love following news of his passing.

“Tonight, I’ll cry myself to sleep,” he wrote alongside a drawing of Love. “I can’t remember the last time I did that. I’ve spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he brought. Now I’m realizing that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow. It’s been a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much. Mike Love Unfinished by me.”

The two are lifelong friends, with Love having officiated Stamos’ wedding to actress Caitlin McHugh in 2018, while Stamos was the one who inducted Love into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York City in June 2025.

And under Stamos’ post, many comments were left by his friends and fans.

“Love you, my brother. Mike was always so kind and would laugh at my silly jokes. I was always a Beach Boys fan and to get to know them from our Full House days was an honor and privilege. Love forever,” his ‘Full House’ co-star Dave Coulier wrote.

“I know Sweetie. You had such a special bond. I love you with all my heart, he’s singing with the his Cousins. I know you’ll miss him. ❤️😢,” Love’s cousin Carnie Wilson penned.

“I’m so sorry John. He was lucky to have you as a friend ❤️,” Howie Mandel commented.

“I love you John, I am so deeply sorry. Your relationship with him was so special and so inspiring and incredible. What a profound legacy he will leave on the world!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo posted.

Mike Love’s Final Public Appearance

In the weeks before his death, Love made his final public appearance while performing with Stamos and the Beach Boys in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Ryman Auditorium. The concert took place on Oct. 11, with Rolling Stone reporting that he had to be escorted onstage and remained seated during the show.

Love shared a post from his final show on Instagram, captioning it: “I am so grateful we shared the evening together at the Ryman Auditorium!”