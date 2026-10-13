Legendary Singer Cancels Performance Due to Severe Pain

Beloved singer Dionne Warwick was scheduled to perform at Carnegie Hall on October 11. However, the 85-year-old “Walk on By” singer was forced to cancel the highly anticipated return to the stage. In a statement, she explained why she couldn’t perform. This comes ahead of her final album, “DWuets.”

Dionne Warwick Couldn’t Perform At Carnegie Hall Due To Severe Pain

Getty Dionne Warwick

Warwick released a statement to Page Six on October 12 regarding the canceled Carnegie Hall performance. She said, “I’m sorry to have had to cancel the chance to see you all at Carnegie. My leg and foot would not allow me to stand nor walk at the moment.”

The singer continued, “Due to the pain, I just couldn’t do anything other than cancel my appearance this time, as I focus on rest and recovering from it.” From there, Warwick asked for grace, stating that “only the pain and inability to stand or walk is the reason for my absence.”

Regarding her performance, Warwick was set to appear at the Deborah Silver & Fabulous Friends: Voices for ALS charity benefit at Zankel Hall.

Getty Dionne Warwick

Warwick was forced to undergo emergency surgery in September 2025 after experiencing pain in her leg. As a result, the iconic singer had to cancel several appearances. She began in a statement to NJ.com, “Please know how disappointed I am not to be with you at the Soul Town Festival.”

“The last thing I expected was to have surgery the day I was to fly to London. Pain was unbearable, and my doctor rushed me into surgery, thank goodness, as it could’ve resulted in something far worse.”

She continued, “Hopefully we can do this festival again in the future, and I’ll be walking like a normal person. Please keep me in prayer, and I’ll see you soon. Until next time, Thanks for your understanding. Luv Ya All!!!! Dionne.” Months later, in March 2026, Warwick gave an update on her health, saying she could now walk.

She said on her official website, “I know it has been a minute,but there has been much going on with me. Since last October, my leg decided to act up, which led to surgery and a long recovery. I must say the struggle has been real; however, through excruciating pain and tears, I am so proud of myself that I am now able to walk, gingerly, but I am walking.”

From there, she teased her new album, saying, “As most may know by now, I am wrapping up my last album, DWuets, and happy to say that my first single, with the exceptional Cynthia Erivo, “Oceans in the Desert,” is out now! I am extremely proud of this project! Expect to see my next single released with the hip and talented Kehlani. Trust me, there are many more gold nuggets to come from ‘DWuets.'”

After that, Warwick discussed her return to the stage, stating, “I have begun to start performing again after five months of recovery,” before adding, “Your continued support never goes unnoticed.”