Billy Joel Reveals What Doctors Say About His Return to the Stage

Billy Joel is hoping to return to the stage, but the singer says he still needs medical clearance before he can perform again.

The “Piano Man” singer opened up about his health in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of an auction featuring more than 70 motorcycles from his personal collection. Joel explained that he must undergo additional testing before knowing whether he can resume performing.

“I have to take a series of tests before I know,” he told the outlet. “I can’t drive right now. I’m not allowed to drive.”

Joel, who was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus in 2025, said the condition has affected his balance. He also revealed that his doctors have advised him against performing for the time being.

“What the neurologist told me, every time you do a show, it’s like you’re getting a concussion,” Joel explained.

The singer said the combination of loud music, intense lighting, stress and the physical demands of performing has raised concerns about his health. Further medical evaluations will help determine whether returning to the stage is a possibility.

Normal pressure hydrocephalus occurs when cerebrospinal fluid builds up in the brain. The condition can affect walking, balance, thinking and bladder control.

Joel previously canceled concerts while following his doctors’ recommendations and recovering from the condition. He has also spoken about undergoing brain surgery to address some of his symptoms.

In September, the Grammy-winning musician offered another update during a phone conversation, reassuring fans who had become concerned after learning about his diagnosis.

“I know people are worried about me because they read that I have a brain disorder, which sounds a lot worse than it actually is,” he said. “I’m okay. My balance isn’t that good. Lost a little bit of my hearing, but that may have to do with my age, too, and the rock and roll life and the loud volume probably didn’t help. But I’m fine. I want people to not have to worry about me. I’m okay. And I appreciate your call.”

Joel Hopes to Return to the Stage

Despite his reassuring words, Joel has acknowledged that he needs to take his doctors’ advice seriously when considering his future in music.

During a recent interview with SiriusXM’s Billy Joel Channel, he explained why he has not scheduled a return to regular touring.

“The doctors told me because of my job, which is playing rock and roll music very loud, that it was giving me something like a concussion every time I did a show,” he said, according to Rolling Stone.

He continued, “It was causing damage to my brain nerves and I could be losing more brain cells the more shows I did and I realized that means I shouldn’t be doing this right now. I got to improve. They don’t want me to stress too much.”

Joel’s latest comments suggest that his return to performing will depend on the results of his upcoming tests and guidance from his medical team.

For now, the 76-year-old musician is focused on his recovery, leaving the possibility of future concerts open while he works to improve his health.