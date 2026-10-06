Jessica Simpson Goes Public With New Romance Months After Eric Johnson Split

Jessica Simpson appears to be stepping into a new chapter.

The singer and fashion designer, 45, has gone public with musician Thomas Eisenhood months after reports first linked the pair romantically.

All About the Outing

Simpson and Eisenhood were spotted together Sunday at Albuquerque’s Balloon Fiesta Park, where they appeared to enjoy a low-key morning surrounded by hot air balloons.

Photos obtained by TMZ show the pair walking through the park around 7:30 a.m. They also stopped to take selfies with the balloons in the background.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke with the outlet, Simpson and Eisenhood offered to take photos for other visitors as well. At one point, Eisenhood wrapped his arm around Simpson’s shoulders while she rested her head against him.

The pair appeared to be keeping a relatively low profile as they made their way through the crowded park. Sources told the outlet they were spotted several times throughout the morning laughing, talking and taking photos of each other.

Eisenhood was also seen using a camera to photograph Simpson with the sunrise and Sandia Mountains behind her.

It Was Rumored Months Ago Simpson Was Seeing Someone

The outing comes months after outlets reported in April that Simpson had started a relationship with a Nashville-based musician and roadie.

At the time, sources said the two had been romantically involved for about three months, primarily seeing each other when Simpson was visiting her Nashville home.

The pair were reportedly introduced through mutual friends and quickly hit it off.

Eisenhood marks Simpson’s first known relationship since her separation from Eric Johnson, her husband of 10 years. Simpson confirmed their split in January 2025 after months of speculation about the state of their marriage.

The former couple shares three children: daughters Maxwell, 14, and Birdie, 7, and son Ace, 13.

Despite their separation, Simpson has continued to emphasize the importance of maintaining a family connection for their children. In November 2025, she spoke with TMZ about spending Thanksgiving with Johnson and their kids at her mother’s home.

“We were all together yesterday over at my mom’s. We always go to my mom’s,” Simpson said, adding that Johnson was “of course” part of the celebration. “It’s my kids’ father. And all their grandparents[were there] — they have a lot of them.”

When asked about her priorities, Simpson had a simple answer: “Family first.”

She also offered advice to couples navigating divorce, particularly during the holidays.

“No matter what, your kid is half the other person, and always have the respect in what you say around them so they can always have a good perspective on it. Unconditional love’s important,” she said.

When Simpson announced her separation from Johnson in January 2025, she asked for privacy as they worked through the transition.

“Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” she said in a statement. “Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”