Miranda Lambert Posts Thirst Trap Photo of Her Husband to Celebrate His 35th Birthday

Country singer Miranda Lambert celebrated her husband Brendan McLoughlin’s 35th birthday in the sweetest way. The “Bluebird” songstress took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 14, to share candid photos and videos of the former NYPD officer, offering fans a peek into their life together away from the red carpets and public appearances.

Lambert and McLoughlin had a whirlwind romance, meeting in November 2018 when the singer was performing with the Pistol Annies on “Good Morning America,” and McLoughin was working security as a police officer. Just a few months later, they secretly tied the knot in January 2019; McLoughlin retired from the NYPD in 2020 and moved to Tennessee, where the couple has since shared many special memories together.

Miranda Lambert Shares Shirtless Photo of Husband Brendan McLoughlin in Sweet Birthday Post

Getty Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin attend The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Miranda Lambert, 42, is reminding fans that she snagged herself a handsome man! The country singer celebrated her husband Brendan McLoughlin’s 35th birthday on October 14 with a loving Instagram tribute that included a thirst trap of the former police officer. Lambert shared a carousel of photos and videos of McLoughlin, but it was the first snapshot that really got fans talking, showing him poolside while his muscular physique was on full display.

“Happy Birthday, @brendanjmcloughlin 35 looks good on you! Well everything looks good on you but that smile is my favorite ! I love you!” She captioned her sweet post.

Fans in the comment section took notice, writing, “Thanks for leading with the shirtless photo for us @mirandalambert 🔥,” while others just shared fire emojis.

Lambert’s carousel also featured some playful moments of the married couple, including a photo of the pair at a boot store where McLoughlin jokingly puts two cowboy boots in his arms, a trip to Whataburger, and McLoughlin driving a side-by-side with Lambert in the passenger seat with her feet up on the dash and their dog in the back seat as they drive around their property. Another video showed McLoughlin sweetly fixing his wife’s laces in her pink sneakers and enjoying outdoor activities like fishing and jetskiing.

Lambert Sings to Her Husband in Sweet Clip

Getty Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.

The last video of Lambert’s birthday post was especially adorable, with the songstress recording McLoughlin fixing his hair in the bathroom mirror and getting ready for a night out in Las Vegas as she sings a rendition of Ella Langley’s hit, “Choosin’ Texas,” which she co-wrote.

In the clip, Lambert sings, “He’s in Vegas I can tell by the way he wants to leave the room,” she sang. “And judgin’ by the smile that’s written on his face, he’s got a lot to lose.” McLoughlin laughs as he tells her, “That’s true.”

The singer continues to sing the tune, making up lyrics as she goes: “Oh no! It doesn’t take a crystal ball to see, Brendan’s gonna gamble until he’s drinkin’ Jack all by himself. He’s in Vegas, I can tell.” Her husband snaps his fingers and dances to her singing as he shares, “Damn right I am.”

Fans loved the moment between the loving couple, commenting, “Love the serenade!!” And “Voice of an Angel just singing in the bathroom!”