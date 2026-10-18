Miranda Lambert Reveals What Was Missing From Her Early Country Music Career

Miranda Lambert has found immense love and support from fellow female country stars like Lainey Wilson and Ella Langley. In fact, Lambert has worked closely with Langley, mentoring the country star and co-writing one of her biggest hits, “Choosin’ Texas.”

But finding female support and a sisterhood in the country music industry wasn’t always easy for Lambert. In a recent interview on Apple Music Country’s “The Kelleigh Bannen Show,” she opened up about not having a solid group of women to lean on at the start of her career, and how that’s changed ever since meeting artists like Wilson and Langley.

Miranda Lambert Shares How Lainey Wilson and Ella Langley Changed Her Experience in Country Music

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Miranda Lambert (L) and Ella Langley pose in the winner’s walk during the 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Miranda Lambert didn’t always have a female country singer to lean on when she was making a name for herself in the music industry. “I didn’t have a group of women to call on the highs and lows at all. There wasn’t many of them at the time, first of all, and it was Carrie [Underwood] and I for a long time and we knew the same amounts of things, we started at the same… I’m like, “I don’t know. You know, you don’t know, I don’t know. We’re 19,” she shared on “The Kelleigh Bannen Show.”

However, Lambert hasn’t been entirely without support during those early days. “The House That Built Me” songstress shared that male country artists like Dierks Bentley and Keith Urban were more than willing to lend a helping hand as she navigated the industry.

Still, having that kind of support was different from being able to connect with other women who understood her experiences, frustrations, and the unique challenges of building a career in country music as a female artist.

“I feel like Dierks [Bentley] was always a brother to me, Keith Urban was always taking me under his wing and all these guys took me on tour and I learned so much. Kenny [Chesney], George [Strait], Brad Paisley, Toby Keith, I learned something different from every one of those tours. But I didn’t have ‘sit on the bus in your pajamas and talk about stuff’ time with these girls,” she shared.

Thankfully, she later found strong connections with both Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson, country singers who have found massive success just like Lambert.

“Lainey did call me when her first song went number one and she was like, ‘I just wanted to talk to somebody that knew exactly what that felt like.’ And then you also call them when you’re like, ‘Well, they dropped my single’… I just didn’t have that and I’m like, ‘I also need it,’” she said.

Langley Opened up About Lambert Being a ‘Godsend’

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Miranda Lambert (L) and Ella Langley accept the Song of the Year award for “Choosin’ Texas” onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Langley has also gushed about her close bond with Lambert, even calling her a “godsend” when it came to her country music career. As previously mentioned, Lambert worked closely with Langley not only on her smash hit “Choosin’ Texas,” but also co-produced her 2026 record “Dandelion.”

Speaking with Country Countdown USA, Langley shared, “Such a godsend for me. I always wanted to produce a record with her. After we wrote ‘Choosin’ Texas,’ she was there for all the sessions. She also was there for me to ask advice. She said to me, ‘You are more important than this job.’ She made me care for myself. Having someone like that made me feel like I’m okay.”

The two even made sure to call each other when they heard how “Choosin’ Texas” dominated the music charts. According to AP News, the tune made history after spending 23 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, beating out stars like Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston to become the longest-running No. 1 by a solo female artist.

“We were talking on Facetime the other night. We’ve made history with this song, both just baffled and grateful. We loved the song, but never thought it would do this. There’s no way you can predict it,” Langley said.

As for Wilson, she’s also said nothing but positive things about Lambert, calling her a “dear friend.”

“She’s become a dear friend of mine and she checks on me,” Lainey shared. “She’s just a genuine person, what you see is what you get with her, and I can’t help but love people like that.”