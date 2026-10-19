SEE: Megan Moroney Rocks Pink Angel Wings & Sexy Corset For Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Performance

The 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, held in Culver City, California, on Sunday, October 18, featured plenty of memorable moments, from model Barbara Plavin making a grand return just six weeks after giving birth to her first child to Kylie Jenner’s surprise debut, getting her first wings and rocking a $50 million bra.

But not only were the models, their catwalks, and their spicy ensembles a major hit this year. The show also boasted an impressive all-female lineup of performers, including country music star Megan Moroney, who graced the stage in her own fuzzy angel wings and singing three of her hit songs.

Megan Moroney Performs Songs From ‘Cloud 9’ During 2026 VS Fashion Show

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Megan Moroney (R) performs on the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 on October 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Megan Moroney looked stunning as she graced the catwalk as one of four special guest performers during the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The country songstress received her own pair of large fuzzy pink angel wings that perfectly matched her sexy pink studded corset and silk mini skirt. She completed her sultry look with a pink garter around her thigh and silver platform heels.

Moroney later shared her incredible look on Instagram, captioning her video, “A DREAM COME TRUE THANK YOU @victoriassecret 😭🪽🩷.”

According to Parade, Moroney sang three songs off of her “Cloud 9” album as models walked the runway. The singer kicked off her performance with “Six Months Later” before performing “Wish I Didn’t” and “Sorry…I Meant Tonight.”

Before taking the stage, Moroney walked the pink carpet and spoke to E! News about her upcoming performance. She revealed that she got to choose the three songs for the event, calling them “very confident girl power anthems.” She then joked, “You know, I’m an emo cowgirl, but there will be no caller ID tonight, we’re not crying on the runway tonight.”

Moroney Graced the VS Fashion Show Pink Carpet in a Red Sparkly Dress

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Megan Moroney attends the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 on October 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Before her performance, Moroney graced the very pink carpet where she wore a totally different ensemble from her pink look. The singer opted for a fun and sparkly deep red halter minidress that featured red strands and rhinestones throughout, held together by a silver chain. For her shoes, shared that Moroney wore silver Cleo sandals by Rene Caovilla.

Moroney shared with E! News that her outfit was designed by Kelsey Randall. The designer is known for blending rhinestones and sequins to create playful and edgy works of art. According to her website, stars like Hilary Duff, Taylor Swift, and Suki Waterhouse have all worn Randall’s designs.

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Megan Moroney (C) poses with (form L) Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Daniela Avanzini and Yoonchae of KATSEYE during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 on October 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

On the carpet, Moroney posed alongside the women of Katseye, who all wore sexy and sultry looks for the night and also performed on the catwalk. The night also featured performances by Tate McRae and Megan Thee Stallion.