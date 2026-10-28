All of the Details to Know About the 2026 CMA Awards, So Far

Country music fans have a big night to look forward to this November, as the 2026 CMA Awards “celebrate 60 years of shining a spotlight on the industry’s most outstanding talent and unforgettable moments,” according to CMA’s website. The ceremony will bring together some of the biggest names in country music, with artists competing for some of the night’s prestigious honors.

Yep, there’s plenty to get excited about already, including special recognition for some of the artists who have helped shape country music over the years. Let’s be real, a 60th anniversary celebration wouldn’t be complete without looking back at the genre’s impact. And with plenty of details still to come, it seems like fans are in for another memorable night.

Here’s everything to know about the 2026 CMA Awards so far, including when to watch, this year’s nominees, and what fans are still waiting to hear.

When Are the 2026 CMA Awards & How Can Fans Watch?

The 60th Annual CMA Awards will air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

When: Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 8:00pm ET

Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 8:00pm ET Where: ABC and Disney+, streaming next day on Hulu.

Lainey Wilson is returning to host for the third time, per the CMA’s website. The “12-time CMA Award winner” has become a familiar face at the ceremony, and she’ll be back to lead this year’s milestone celebration.

Want to see the awards unfold in person? Yep, fans can check out ticket details at the official CMA Awards ticket page. With the ceremony celebrating six decades of country music, it seems like this year’s event will be one fans won’t want to miss.

‘The 2026 CMA Awards’ Nominees

The nominations feature plenty of familiar names, along with artists looking to add their first CMA Awards wins to their resumes. Ella Langley is among the biggest names in the running, with Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, and Kacey Musgraves also earning nominations in major categories.

Honestly, there are some tough choices ahead for the voting panel, especially in categories like Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. Here’s the complete list of nominees.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Ella Langley

Chris Stapleton

Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year

“Ain’t In It For My Health” — Zach Top

“Dandelion” — Ella Langley

“Middle of Nowhere” — Kacey Musgraves

“Parker McCollum” — Parker McCollum

“The Way I Am” — Luke Combs

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Red Clay Strays

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

Thelma & James

New Artist of the Year

Avery Anna

Carter Faith

Emily Ann Roberts

Tucker Wetmore

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Single of the Year

“Be Her” — Ella Langley

“Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley

“I Knew It, I Knew You” — Taylor Swift

“Somewhere Over Laredo” — Lainey Wilson

“The Fall” — Cody Johnson

Song of the Year

“Be Her” — Smith Ahnquist, Michael Hardy, Ella Langley, Jordan Schmidt

“Beautiful Things” — Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington, Megan Moroney

“Choosin’ Texas” — Luke Dick, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor

“Dry Spell” — Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne

“Gary” — Stephen Wilson Jr.

Musical Event of the Year

“A Song To Sing” — Miranda Lambert with Chris Stapleton

“Horses and Divorces” — Kacey Musgraves featuring Miranda Lambert

“I Can’t Love You Anymore” — Ella Langley and Morgan Wallen

“If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” — Carly Pearce and Riley Green

“McArthur” — HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen and Tim McGraw

Music Video of the Year

“Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley

“Dry Spell” — Kacey Musgraves

“Gary” — Stephen Wilson Jr.

“The Fall” — Cody Johnson

“White Horse” — Chris Stapleton

Musician of the Year

Tom Bukovac — Guitar

Jenee Fleenor — Fiddle

Paul Franklin — Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley — Guitar

Charlie Worsham — Guitar

‘Brooks & Dunn’ to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

One of the biggest highlights of the 2026 CMA Awards will be the presentation of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award to Brooks & Dunn. The duo, made up of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, is being recognized for its contributions to country music over more than three decades.

Sarah Trahern, Chief Executive Officer for the CMA’s, explained the choice, via the CMA’s website:

“Few artists have left a mark on Country Music quite like Brooks & Dunn. As the most awarded duo in our genre’s history, Kix and Ronnie have spent more than three decades shaping the sound of Country Music. Their music has set a standard that still resonates with new generations of artists, while continuing to win over new generations of fans. We are proud to celebrate everything they’ve given to this genre and the mark they continue to leave on its future.”

Let’s be real, there’s something special about seeing artists receive recognition for the impact they’ve had on an entire genre. Brooks & Dunn‘s award is a fitting addition to a ceremony celebrating 60 years of country music, and fans can look forward to seeing the duo recognized on one of the genre’s biggest stages.

What We Don’t Know About the 2026 CMA Awards Yet

There are still a few details fans will have to wait for. The performers scheduled to take the stage haven’t been announced, and the list of presenters who will hand out the awards is also still under wraps.

Honestly, it seems like there’s plenty more news to come as the ceremony gets closer. Fans can keep an eye on the official CMA Awards performers and presenters page for updates.

For now, mark those calendars for Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 8:00pm ET. Between the anniversary celebration, Lainey Wilson‘s return as host, and Brooks & Dunn‘s special honor, yep, country music fans already have several reasons to tune in.